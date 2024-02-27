Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exercise Milan 2024 culminates off Visakhapatnam coast (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

    The Sea Phase of MILAN 2024, a multinational naval exercise, concluded on February 27, 2024, with the participation of 35 units from various nations. Exercises included complex drills across surface, sub-surface, and air warfare domains, fostering enhanced cooperation and interoperability among participating navies

    The sea phase of MILAN 2024, a prestigious multinational naval exercise, came to a successful close on February 27, 2024. This iteration of MILAN saw the active involvement of 35 units, spanning ships, submarines, and aircraft from various participating nations.

    Thirteen ships and one aircraft hailing from friendly foreign countries contributed to the sea phase, alongside notable Indian Navy assets such as the INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

    During the course of the exercises, all units engaged in a diverse array of intricate and high-level drills across surface, sub-surface, and air warfare domains, including simulations of asymmetric threats.

    Key activities encompassed surface firings, sophisticated anti-air shoots, advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare manoeuvres in conjunction with Indian Navy submarines, air defence simulations against fighter aircraft, extensive utilization of shipborne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions including refuelling operations facilitated by Indian Navy tankers.

    The culmination of the Sea Phase was marked by a distinctive closing ceremony, characterized by a rendezvous of all 35 participating units at anchorage off Visakhapatnam. Commanding Officers congregated aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for deliberations and discussions.

    The closing Ceremony served as a platform for comprehensive debriefing sessions on the operational aspects of the Sea Phase. It facilitated constructive interaction among participating navies, fostering the exchange of insights and perspectives aimed at bolstering mutual understanding and interoperability. 

