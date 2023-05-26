Defence Ministry starts 'Har Shikhar Tiranga'; it has never been attempted before

In this arduous pursuit, a team of seasoned mountaineers of the NIMAS has climbed Mt Reo Purgyil. In the north, the team has first started from Himachal Pradesh. They will visit all states to scale the heights.

In line with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, the Ministry of Defence has started the 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' campaign across the country, aiming to make youths aware of the adventure sports, fitness and potential of tourism in the region. Led by the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh's director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal reached Himachal Pradesh's highest peak -- Mt Reo Purgyil -- at 6819 meters in Kinnaur district on May 22 at 1450 hours. The team placed two high camps at a height of 5417 meters and 6170 meters before attempting the summit. "The summit was achieved in a stupendous 18 hours move in high altitude through snow, ice and rocky terrain."

After the successful completion of the Summit, the NIMAS team was welcomed by the locals of Nako, including prominent members like Shanta Kumar Negi, Councillor Pooh Block, Gaurav- General Manager of Lake View Hotel, Nawang - an adventure enthusiast and many others. What is 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' initiative? It is a unique adventure pursuit which has never been attempted before. Prior to this, the team had already scaled all the highest peaks of seven northeastern states.

"In this arduous pursuit, a team of seasoned mountaineers of the NIMAS has climbed Mt Reo Purgyil. In the north, the team first started from Himachal Pradesh. They will visit all states to scale the heights." Reo Purgyil, part of the south Zanskar range, has only three recorded successful summit climbs in the last five decades. "The mountain, due to its extreme technical challenges and tough gradient including a mix of big boulders and snow, is very rarely attempted," he said.