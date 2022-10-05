Army recruits CWG 2022 bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya

Jasmine has been recruited as a direct Havildar under an existing provision to recruit extraordinary sports personnel. She is the second meritorious sportswoman to join the Indian Army Mission Olympics after Recruit Sumy.

The Indian Army has recruited talented boxer and Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medallist (60 Kgs) Jasmine Lamboriya in its ranks as a Recruit Havildar in the Corps of Military Police.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Haryana, is a graduate. Jasmine is already a name to reckon with in the boxing world. She has won medals at several national and international events. She had earned medals at the Boxam International Tournament, ASBC Elite Asian Boxing Championship, Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Women National Boxing Championship and the Women's World Boxing Championship.