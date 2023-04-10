Amid China's Taiwan manoeuvres, Indian and the US air forces begin Cope India 2023 (PHOTOS)

Aimed to enhance mutual understanding among themselves, the two air forces will share their best practices.

Air Forces of India and the United States on Monday began their bilateral air exercise 'Cope India' at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra.

The exercise is being held at a time when China is conducting exercises around Taiwan by deploying dozens of ships and warplanes. The US has also sent destroyers in the South China Sea.

Aimed to enhance mutual understanding among themselves, the two air forces will share their best practices. The first phase of the exercise which began today, will focus on air mobility and involve transport aircraft and Special Forces assets from both the Air Forces.

Both sides will deploy their transport aircraft C-130J Hercules and C-17 Globemaster, with the USAF operating an MC-130J, as well. "The exercise also includes the presence of Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew, who will participate in the capacity of observers," IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.