    Amid China's Taiwan manoeuvres, Indian and the US air forces begin Cope India 2023 (PHOTOS)

    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 8:26 PM IST

    Aimed to enhance mutual understanding among themselves, the two air forces will share their best practices. 

    article_image1

    Air Forces of India and the United States on Monday began their bilateral air exercise 'Cope India' at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra. 

    article_image2

    The exercise is being held at a time when China is conducting exercises around Taiwan by deploying dozens of ships and warplanes. The US has also sent destroyers in the South China Sea. 

    article_image3

    Aimed to enhance mutual understanding among themselves, the two air forces will share their best practices. The first phase of the exercise which began today, will focus on air mobility and involve transport aircraft and Special Forces assets from both the Air Forces. 

    article_image4

    Both sides will deploy their transport aircraft C-130J Hercules and C-17 Globemaster, with the USAF operating an MC-130J, as well. "The exercise also includes the presence of Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew, who will participate in the capacity of observers," IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.

    article_image5

    Started in 2004, Cope India exercise has evolved to incorporate subject matter expert exchanges, air mobility training, airdrop training and large-force exercises. It has also been taking place at a time when troops of Indian Army and China’s PLA are involved in a high-intensity military stand-off at the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh in the northern sector and in a state of high alert at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector.

