5th Scorpene submarine, Vagir begins maiden sea trials

Scorpene submarine Vagir

In a significant development, India's fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir commenced its first sea sortie from Mumbai on February 1. It was expected to go for maiden surface sortie in December last year. The name 'Vagir' has been derived from a Sand Fish, a predatory marine species.

The fifth submarine of Project 75, which began in November 2020 at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy later this year. The MDL delivered two Scorpene submarines in 2021 amidst the Covid pandemic and 'the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone', the Indian Navy said.

During her sea sortie, the submarine will undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors.