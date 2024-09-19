Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Strengthen your bones: Key vitamins and health tips for women to follow

    Weak bones are not just linked to calcium deficiency, but vitamin deficiency also plays a crucial role. Learn how to combat bone weakness.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Vitamins behind bone weakness

    In today's fast-paced life, vitamin deficiency is becoming increasingly common. Bone pain is one of them. Vitamin deficiency weakens bones and then joint pain begins. Many times, joint pain gradually increases so much that it becomes difficult to get up and sit down. Know which vitamin deficiency weakens people's bones.

    Vitamin D strengthens bones

    Vitamin D absorbs calcium in the body, which is essential for bone strength. Vitamin D deficiency weakens bones and causes a lot of pain. If you are also deficient in Vitamin D, then you can take morning sunlight.

    Foods rich in vitamins

    To relieve bone pain, you can consume foods rich in vitamins. Vitamin K is also found in soft cheese, spinach, broccoli, and sprouts. Use fish, oranges, cow's milk, and mushrooms in your food.

    Calcium deficiency weakens bones

    Every person should take calcium as per the requirement. Because due to calcium deficiency, bones start becoming weak. To make your bones healthy and strong, include dairy products, broccoli, salmon fish, and green vegetables in your diet.

    Talk to a doctor soon

    If you feel that your bones have become very weak and you have started having pain in your bones and joints, then this condition can be serious. In such a situation, you should talk to the doctor as soon as possible. Bone weakness can sometimes also be a sign of some bone disease, including chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis.

