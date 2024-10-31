Stop reheating your tea: Here are 3 alarming health risks to consider

Reheating tea can be harmful to your health. Learn about the negative impacts and expert advice on tea preparation.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

Tea

The joy of a hot cup of tea, especially for tea lovers. Each sip brings a unique exhilaration. Some can even survive on just tea throughout the day. However, is it good to reheat tea multiple times? What are the health benefits and drawbacks? Let's find out what experts say.

article_image2

Experts advise against reheating tea. Doing so can be detrimental to health. Let's explore the potential harms.

article_image3

1. Reheating tea can contribute to iron deficiency. Tea leaves contain tannins, which give tea its distinct color and flavor. Reheating increases tannin concentration, affecting nutrient absorption from other foods and reducing iron absorption by 30-40%, potentially leading to iron deficiency.

article_image4

Tea

2. Reheated tea can cause acidity and stomach problems. Over-boiling tea leaves, especially with milk, increases their acidity, leading to heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach discomfort. Consider preparing tea without milk or using lactose-free alternatives.

article_image5

Tea Preparation

The correct way to prepare tea: Experts recommend brewing fresh tea and boiling tea leaves for only 3-5 minutes. Boil longer only for larger quantities. Add milk afterward. Alternatively, choose chamomile, herbal, or hibiscus tea.

