Stop reheating your tea: Here are 3 alarming health risks to consider

The joy of a hot cup of tea, especially for tea lovers. Each sip brings a unique exhilaration. Some can even survive on just tea throughout the day. However, is it good to reheat tea multiple times? What are the health benefits and drawbacks? Let's find out what experts say.

Experts advise against reheating tea. Doing so can be detrimental to health. Let's explore the potential harms.

1. Reheating tea can contribute to iron deficiency. Tea leaves contain tannins, which give tea its distinct color and flavor. Reheating increases tannin concentration, affecting nutrient absorption from other foods and reducing iron absorption by 30-40%, potentially leading to iron deficiency.

2. Reheated tea can cause acidity and stomach problems. Over-boiling tea leaves, especially with milk, increases their acidity, leading to heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach discomfort. Consider preparing tea without milk or using lactose-free alternatives.

The correct way to prepare tea: Experts recommend brewing fresh tea and boiling tea leaves for only 3-5 minutes. Boil longer only for larger quantities. Add milk afterward. Alternatively, choose chamomile, herbal, or hibiscus tea.

