Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stomach aches: Eat these foods as home remedies for stomach pain

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:51 PM IST

    No cure exists for stomach aches as such, making us likely to suffer from it again, home remedies can help relieve some pain and may help you recover more quickly. Therefore, we have found 5 foods to eat as home remedies for stomach pain.

    Now and then, we end up eating outside or overeating our favourite dish, leading to a bad reaction to our stomach. While we do regret our decision after suffering the painful consequences (like vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea), we somehow keep making the same mistakes.

    No cure exists for stomach aches as such, making us likely to suffer from it again, home remedies can help relieve some pain and may help you recover more quickly. Therefore, we have found foods to eat as home remedies for stomach pain.
     

    Ginger: Common symptoms of stomach aches are nausea and vomiting. When we take care of these two, our body starts to feel better. A natural remedy for nausea and vomiting can be ginger. Ginger is good in any of its forms, you can eat it raw or cooked and even consume it as a liquid for effective results. People even use ginger to combat motion sickness. Ginger has excellent digestive and anti-inflammatory properties.

    Chamomile: Chamomile has been historically used for remedies for multiple ailments, including stomach aches. This herbal plant has been used for a variety of intestinal problems like gas, indigestion, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. Chamomile is also used in herbal supplements that relieve colic in babies. Although the gut-soothing effects of chamomile are widely recognised, it still requires more research to understand exactly how it works.

    Peppermint: Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a chronic gut disorder that can cause stomach ache, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea. Peppermint may help reduce these uncomfortable symptoms. The menthol in peppermint may help reduce muscle spasms in the intestines and prevent vomiting and diarrhoea.

    Green Banana: Green bananas may help reduce the amount, severity and duration of diarrhoea episodes. Green bananas have a special type of fibre known as resistant starch that has powerful antidiarrheal effects. The resistant starch gets slowly fermented in the gut to produce a short-chain fatty acid that stimulates the bowels to absorb more water. Bananas also contain vitamin b6, potassium and folate. These nutrients help to ease cramps, pain and muscle spasm.

    Yoghurt: Stomach ache can be caused by dysbiosis. Dysbiosis is an imbalance of bacteria in your stomach. Foods rich in probiotics may help correct the imbalance and reduce symptoms like gas, bloating or irregular bowel movements. Plain yoghurt contains live and active bacterial culture that may help with constipation and diarrhoea. Plain yoghurt is easy to digest in a sensitive stomach.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected snt

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu regime-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu's regime

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Want to keep your kidney happy? Here are some tips you should follow now RBA

    Want to keep your kidney happy? Here are some tips you should follow now

    Recent Stories

    Soothe dry throat with these home remedies-dnm

    Soothe dry throat with these home remedies

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Hair care: Replenish your tresses with these easy-to-make food masks-dnm

    Hair care: Replenish your tresses with these easy-to-make food masks

    Hair care: Revive your dull locks with these superfoods-dnm

    Hair care: Revive your dull locks with these superfoods

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video-tgy

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon