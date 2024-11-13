High salt diet could increase gastric cancer risk, new study reveals

Salt, a common ingredient used for taste, may pose a serious health risk. Studies suggest excessive salt intake can lead to life-threatening diseases, and recent research has linked it to another deadly disease.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

Health Risks of Salt

Food without salt lacks flavor. Daily consumption of salt is essential for palatable meals. However, this very salt could be posing a threat to our lives. While salt's link to blood pressure is known, studies now reveal its connection to deadly stomach cancer, raising concerns.

A UK study examined the dietary habits of 471,144 individuals and found a correlation between high salt intake and gastric cancer. The study highlights the dangers of excessive salt consumption for taste. While the link between salt and gastric cancer is evident, further research is ongoing to determine the specific levels of salt intake that increase cancer risk. The study aims to raise awareness about gastric cancer in the UK. Over 10.9 years, researchers identified 640 gastric cancer cases, establishing salt as one of the contributing factors, though not the sole cause.

Excessive salt intake significantly impacts health, increasing blood pressure and the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. Many processed and packaged foods are high in sodium and should be consumed in moderation. Reducing salt intake not only benefits health but also alters taste preferences, allowing appreciation of natural food flavors and reducing cravings for salty foods. Healthier alternatives for flavor include herbs, spices, lemon juice, or vinegar. Salt restriction is crucial for those with hypertension, offering a simple way to improve health without relying heavily on medication. Small lifestyle changes can yield significant long-term health benefits.

Many everyday foods and snacks contain carcinogens. While milk is considered healthy, some studies suggest excessive milk consumption may increase prostate cancer risk in men due to elevated IGF-1 levels. Smoked foods, containing polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heterocyclic amines, also pose a cancer risk. Pickles, commonly consumed, are linked to stomach cancer. Experts recommend mindful consumption and awareness of the health implications of various foods.

