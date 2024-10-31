Eggs and nutrition: Foods you should never pair with eggs and why

Eggs are very good for health. This need not be specifically mentioned. However, while eating eggs, other foods should not be taken in combination with it. It is said that many health problems arise due to this. So, let's see what they are..

We all know that eating eggs daily is good for health. Nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, protein, iron, amino acids, phosphorus, selenium, and essential fatty acids are abundant in eggs. This is the main reason why eggs are called a superfood for health.

Eating eggs daily has many benefits for the body. Eggs are very good for health, but if you eat eggs with these 6 foods, the disadvantages are more than the benefits. Let's see in this post which foods should not be eaten with eggs.

6 Foods to Avoid with Eggs: 1. Sugar Eating sugar with eggs is very harmful to your health. This is because the amino acids released from eggs and sugar are toxic to the body. This can lead to blood clotting problems. 2. Soy Milk Soy milk is rich in proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. It benefits health in many ways. But if you eat eggs with soy milk, the disadvantages are more than the benefits.

3. Tea, Coffee Drinking tea or coffee when eating eggs can cause constipation and digestive problems. That's why experts suggest not to drink tea or coffee with eggs. 4. Banana There is no problem if you eat eggs and bananas separately. They are good for health. But eating both together is very harmful to your health. This can cause problems like indigestion and constipation.

5. Sour Foods You should not eat sour foods with eggs. Doing so increases the risk of heart attack and other heart diseases. 6. Meat Eggs and meat are high in fat and protein. Eating both together makes digestion difficult. It also causes fatigue and weakness. That's why meat should not be eaten with eggs.

