Realme 12 Pro to Nothing Phone 2a: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

The new launches and a plethora of options can actually end up confusing the end user. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in the month of July.

1. Poco X6 Pro The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. The Mali-G615 GPU powers all graphics-intensive operations on the smartphone, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. The X6 Pro's optics consist of an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability. In addition, a 16MP front-facing sensor fulfils all needs for taking selfies and recording videos. The 5,000 mAh battery that comes with the phone may be quickly charged using a 67W charger. These phones have an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and the most recent version of Android 14, which is based on Xiaomi HyperOS.



2. Nothing Phone 2a The Nothing Phone (2a) has an AMOLED display with 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It peaks at 1100 nits in direct sunshine and may reach up to 1300 nits of brightness while maintaining a usual brightness of 700 nits. Two HD microphones and a dual stereo speaker configuration are features of the Phone (2a). There are three LED strips with 24 addressable zones on the Glyph Interface. It has a 50MP+50MP camera system for optics. The smartphone has a 32MP sensor on the front to handle needs relating to selfies and video calls. The Nothing Phone (2a) is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, which was designed specifically for it. It has 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It offers a seamless user experience thanks to NothingOS 2.5, which is based on Android 14.

3. Realme 12 Pro The Realme 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is based on 4nm architecture and is currently priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage edition. It is reported to score over 5,90,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch curved FHD+ OLED display with 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is capable of 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 12 Pro's triple camera configuration, which consists of an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens, is its best feature. The specialised telephoto lens includes a 32MP Sony IMX 709 lens with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom, and 4x digital zoom, while the main sensor has a 50MP Sony IMX 882 lens. The camera system is completed with an 8MP f/2.2 lens.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. In addition, it has 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and a touch sampling rate of 210Hz.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU together power the mid-range smartphone's graphics-intensive applications. The Nord CE 4 5G has two rear camera sensors: an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability. For all your selfie and video calling needs, the smartphone also has a 16MP front-facing camera.



