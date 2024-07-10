Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000

Smartphones under Rs 30,000 offer immense value for money in today’s smartphone market. Across brands, there are enough smartphones in this segment for all kinds of users. Let's take a look at some options.



In today's smartphone market, smartphones under Rs 30,000 give great value for the money. Recently, a number of features and specs that previously only found on flagships have made their way down to smartphones in this price range in India, providing consumers with a comprehensive smartphone experience that blends performance, usability, uniqueness, and premiumness. There are enough cellphones in this market for all types of customers, across brands.

1. iQOO Neo 7 Pro It is no secret that this smartphone offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios that you can get in the market right now. For a ₹29,999 price tag, this smartphone takes the fight to devices that are twice its price or even more!

2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a nearly perfect mid-range smartphone. For the features on offer such as IP68 dust and water resistance, 50W wireless charging, and a 144 Hz pOLED display, it offers good value for money in this segment. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro also has one of the most gorgeous designs on the market in its price segment.

3. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G The smartphone features a ‘Cosmos Ring’ camera design with a large circular module in the middle upper half at the back of the phone with two camera sensors, assisting LED support, and a PDAF sensor. With curved sides, a slim profile, and a lightweight design, the F27 Pro+ 5G is comfortable to hold with one hand but reaching the top corners with your thumb requires some stretching. Thanks to the vegan leather, the phone doesn’t slip out of hand easily.

4. Poco F6 The POCO F6 is more powerful than many flagships in the market right now. It is the first phone in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, promising top-tier performance. The POCO F6 reaffirms POCO’s knack for delivering fantastic value, top-notch performance with a rich feature set at a great price. It’s not just a gaming beast; the POCO F6 shines across the board.

5. OnePlus Nord CE4 For the Indian market, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is a rather simple mid-range smartphone. The rear panel of the smartphone has a marble-like polish that makes it seem fantastic. It's fantastic that the smartphone performs better than the majority of its competitors. When you combine that with an outstanding battery and charging setup, the OnePlus Nord CE4 has all the qualities of a trustworthy workhorse.



6. Vivo V30e The Vivo V30e is a design marvel; it is painstakingly made to offer a high-end appearance at a reasonably priced price. Among the greatest in the sub-30,000 price range is the battery life as well. Vivo has guaranteed a full three years of software upgrades, the display is bright enough to operate even in direct sunshine, and the primary and selfie cameras are rather good for the price.

7. Oppo Reno 11 A standout feature, Smart Image Matting, allows users to long-press a subject in Oppo’s image gallery to cut it out and share it as a sticker in WhatsApp and other messaging apps. In terms of protection, the phone has an IP65 rating that enables it to resist dust and water accumulation, it comes with a bright AMOLED touch screen, and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 platform to control its processes.

