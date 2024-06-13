Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G launched in India with waterproof capabilities; Check out features, price and other details

Oppo India has launched the F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone, the first smartphone in India to achieve IP69 certification. Highlighted as ‘Monsoon Ready’, this smartphone can handle the elements with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings- making it durable in various challenging conditions.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ has been launched in India in the Rs 30,000 price segment, which is already populated with several good options. With standard features including a 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel dual camera configuration, and more, this is the newest player in the market. What makes this instance special then?

Water resistant smartphone The Oppo F27 Pro+, which is water resistant thanks to its IP69 classification, is the first smartphone in India to do so. According to the manufacturer, materials have been used to protect the USB port, microphone, and earpiece to prevent water damage. Additionally, at temperatures as high as 80 degrees Celsius, the IP69 rating guarantees that the gadget is shielded against dust and high-pressure water jets. Additionally, it is IP68 rated, meaning it can withstand a 30-minute submersion in water up to 1.5 metres deep. One of its main selling features is this, which will come in rather handy when it rains a lot or you drop your phone by mistake in the pool.

Camera details The Oppo F27 Pro+ sports a twin camera configuration as opposed to the F25 Pro model's three rear sensors. It sports a 2-megapixel depth camera in addition to a 64-megapixel main camera. Although it lacks an ultra-wide angle camera, it does have the best water resistance rating (IP69) in the business. The 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front appears to be a step down from the 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera seen in the F25 Pro model. Additionally, the new model has a distinctive design. The camera sensors are encircled by a Cosmos Ring on a vegan leather rear panel.

Oppo F27 Pro+ display This comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology. It is powered by Android OS 14. Oppo F27 Pro+ price Regarding cost, the Oppo F27 Pro+ with 128GB of storage is available for Rs 27,999. The price of the 256GB storage variant is Rs 29,999. There will be two colour options for the smartphone: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink.

Oppo F27 Pro+ availability The smartphone will go on sale from June 20, across major ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and OPPO's official online stores as well. Buyers can further avail a flat 10 per cent instant cashback by using credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

