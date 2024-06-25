OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone

Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM, 128GB storage; top-tier model at Rs 22,999. Available in Mega Blue, Super Silver, Ultra Orange. This new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and boasts a 5,500mAh battery that offers 80W fast charging capabilities.

In India, OnePlus has released the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. This new smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W rapid charging capability and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU. It is powered by OxygenOS 14, an Android 14 derivative.

1. Display The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. 2. Processor It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Based on Android 14, OxygenOS 14 runs on the smartphone.

3. Camera With regard to photography, the phone has two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP sensor on the front camera is aided with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

4. Battery The 5,500mAh battery of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G allows for 5W reverse charging and 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, and 5G are among the available connectivity choices. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio connector, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for water and splash protection.

5. Price and availability The price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India is Rs19,999. For Rs 22,999, the top-tier model comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Three colour options are available to shoppers: Ultra Orange, Super Silver, and Mega Blue. The Ultra Orange model's release date will be disclosed later. The Mega Blue and Super Silver models will go on sale on June 27 on Amazon and the OnePlus India website.

