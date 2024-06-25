Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone

    Nord CE 4 Lite 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM, 128GB storage; top-tier model at Rs 22,999. Available in Mega Blue, Super Silver, Ultra Orange. This new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and boasts a 5,500mAh battery that offers 80W fast charging capabilities.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    In India, OnePlus has released the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. This new smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W rapid charging capability and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU. It is powered by OxygenOS 14, an Android 14 derivative.

    article_image2

    1. Display

    The 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

    2. Processor

    It has an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Based on Android 14, OxygenOS 14 runs on the smartphone.

    article_image3

    3. Camera

    With regard to photography, the phone has two cameras on its back: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP sensor on the front camera is aided with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

    article_image4

    4. Battery

    The 5,500mAh battery of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G allows for 5W reverse charging and 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, and 5G are among the available connectivity choices. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio connector, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for water and splash protection.

    article_image5

    5. Price and availability

    The price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India is Rs19,999. For Rs 22,999, the top-tier model comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

    Three colour options are available to shoppers: Ultra Orange, Super Silver, and Mega Blue. The Ultra Orange model's release date will be disclosed later. The Mega Blue and Super Silver models will go on sale on June 27 on Amazon and the OnePlus India website.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users gcw

    Update your phone in 10 days or stop using them: US government to Google Pixel users

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch on June 24: Battery, charging details CONFIRMED, colour options leaked & more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to launch on June 24: Battery, charging details CONFIRMED, colour options leaked & more

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon reveals design and key specs; Check details gcw

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon REVEALS design and key specs; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act? RKK

    Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act?

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    Income Tax returns: Know important Dates for Financial Year 2024-25 RBA

    Income Tax returns: Know important Dates for Financial Year 2024-25

    Nagaland state lottery result June 25, 2024: Check today's winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result June 25, 2024: Check today's winning number

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon