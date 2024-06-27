OnePlus 12R to iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Top smartphones under Rs 50,000

With new mobile phones hitting the Indian market virtually every week, it might be difficult to remain informed and choose the best alternatives. Here is a list of the best smartphones under Rs 50,000, which isn't in any particular order and includes the freshly released Realme GT 6, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, and other models.



With new smartphones entering the Indian market almost weekly, staying updated and determining the best options can be challenging. Here is a list of the best smartphones under Rs 50,000, which includes the freshly released Realme GT 6, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, and other models.

1. Xiaomi 14 CIVI The 6.55-inch AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which also has two 32MP front cameras and a triple back camera system with two 50MP and one 12MP ultrawide sensors. Long-lasting battery life is ensured by the phone's 4,700mAh battery, which supports 67W rapid charging. It is powered by Android 14-based HyperOS. HDFC and ICICI Bank cards may receive a discount of Rs 3,000 on the 12GB RAM and 512GB model, which is priced at Rs 47,999, while the basic variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 42,999.

2. OnePlus 12 R The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of the OnePlus 12R, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. There are two versions available: 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,999 and 16GB+256GB for Rs 45,999. Together with a 16MP front camera, the phone has three cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 50MP primary sensor. It lacks wireless charging capabilities, but its 5,500 mAh battery allows for 100W rapid charging.

3. Google Pixel 8a With its Tensor G3 processor, Google's Pixel 8a has sophisticated AI features like Magic Editor and Best Take. It adds a new 256GB storage capacity and a 120Hz refresh rate to its 6.1-inch display. A 13MP front camera completes the dual-camera configuration, which consists of a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. With tools like Circle to Search for easy information retrieval and Gemini, an AI assistant, Google's AI enhances the user experience even more. The Pixel 8a, which comes in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain hues, is priced at Rs 52,999 for 128GB of storage and Rs 59,999 for 256GB.

4. Realme GT 6 The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Realme GT 6, which comes in versions with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness. While the front has a 32MP lens for selfies, the back triple-camera arrangement consists of three 50MP sensors for wide, ultrawide, and telephoto pictures. With its 5,500mAh battery and 120W rapid charging capability, it can charge to 50% capacity in less than ten minutes. The Realme GT 6 is offered in three different configurations: 8GB+256GB for Rs 40,999, 12GB+256GB for Rs 42,999, and 16GB+512GB for Rs 44,999. It is available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colours.





5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, the 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display on Motorola's Edge 50 Ultra is impressive. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which has 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, powers it. With two 50MP + 64MP sensors and a 50MP front camera, the gadget has a triple camera configuration. It has a 4,500 mAh battery that can be used for 10W wireless power sharing, 50W wireless charging, and 125W TurboPower charging. It runs on Android 14, and it offers four years of security updates along with three OS upgrades. Nordic Wood, Forest Grey, and Peach Fuzz are the available colours. It will retail for Rs 54,999 as of June 24. Cardholders of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will also enjoy an extra Rs 5,000 discount.

6. iQOO Neo 9 Pro The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q1 power the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen that can reach 3,000 nits of peak brightness and refresh at 144 Hz. The phone has an 8MP ultrawide lens and a flagship 50MP Sony IMX920 camera. It has a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities. It provides four years of security updates and three years of Android upgrades while running Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 35,999, the 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 36,999, while the 12GB+256GB combination costs Rs 38,999.

