iPhone 15 to OnePlus 12: Top 5 flagship smartphones worth buying this Diwali sale

Looking to upgrade your smartphone this Diwali? Several previous-generation flagship smartphones offer exceptional value for their price, often rivaling the newest models in performance. Here are five such deals available on Amazon and Flipkart during the festive sales.

There are several offers on Amazon and Flipkart that are worth taking into consideration if you're thinking about purchasing a new flagship smartphone. However, if you are thinking about purchasing a current-generation flagship, you will still have to pay a significant amount of money. This is where the flagships from past generations come into play. They are far less expensive than their counterparts and nearly as excellent as the newest versions. These five flagship smartphones provide excellent value for the money because they are presently sold for significantly less. Please take note that if you are thinking about purchasing one of these products, you may need to move quickly because the prices will increase as soon as the Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale is over.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Rs 75,999) Without a doubt, among the top premium Android smartphones available for less than Rs 80,000 is this one. With a number of software upgrades, the Galaxy S23 Ultraoffers all of the Galaxy AI capabilities and an almost identical appearance as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Even though it's been around for a year and a half, it's still one of the most stylish smartphones available, so if you've been eyeing a Samsung flagship with a curved screen, this could be your last opportunity.



The Galaxy S23 Ultra's quad-camera arrangement, which includes a 200MP main camera capable of shooting up to 8K movies, a 10x periscope telephoto zoom lens, and a 2K resolution display with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, are further reasons to suggest it.

2. Xiaomi 14 (Rs 47,999) The Xiaomi 14 is a fantastic choice for anybody searching for a new little Android flagship, especially considering its reduced price of Rs 47,999. It is more powerful than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a good Leica-tuned camera configuration, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. This is the most portable Android flagship smartphone to look at in 2024 because of its 6.36-inch screen. Actually, this is a contemporary flagship rather than a gadget from a prior generation. But with the release of the Xiaomi 15 just around the corner, this is unquestionably the one gadget that's worth taking into account at the moment.

3. iPhone 15 (Rs 58,999) Another flagship smartphone once more, but this time it's an iPhone. With the exception of Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 15 contains nearly all of the features of the current iPhone 16. The iPhone 15, which comes in a variety of colors and an exceptional selection of accessories that no other smartphone can match, is a fantastic choice for anybody searching for a flagship that they anticipate lasting three to four years. In addition to having a 48MP primary camera and a USB-C charging connector, this smartphone is nearly comparable to the most recent iPhone 16 in terms of its dynamic island display.

4. OnePlus 12 (Rs 55,999) Another premium Android device that is now on sale for Rs 55,999 is the OnePlus 12. One of the most powerful Android handsets released this year is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. The OnePlus 12 is undoubtedly one of the company's greatest photography phones because it also features a third-generation Hasselblad-tuned camera configuration. The OnePlus 12's superior glass-metal structure and compatibility for 100W fast charging are additional factors to take into account. The business also gives out a set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones with every purchase.

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Rs 29,999) This bargain flagship is now the most reasonably priced phone with Galaxy AI and is on sale for about 50% less. With a glass-sandwich design and the company's top Exynos 2200 SoC, this model, although being reasonably priced, nonetheless feels and looks like a normal Samsung flagship. It features a triple camera configuration on the back, including a telephoto lens and a specialized ultra-wide angle. During this Diwali sale, we believe this list will assist you in selecting the ideal flagship smartphone.

