    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: 5 AMAZING gifts to surprise your special one

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    We have you covered whether your lover loves gadgets or just appreciates a well-thought-out act of love and pragmatism. These presents are sure to make their heart skip a beat without going over budget, thanks to the thoughtful details and personalized touches.

    article_image1

    We have you covered whether your lover loves gadgets or just appreciates a well-thought-out act of love and pragmatism. These presents are sure to make their heart skip a beat without going over budget, thanks to the thoughtful details and personalized touches.

    article_image2

    OnePlus Nord Buds

    For music lovers, the OnePlus Nord Buds are the perfect combination of robust bass and an affordable, ergonomic design. With Dolby Atmos compatibility, they include 12.4-mm titanium dynamic drivers that provide crisp treble and deep bass. Their AI-powered noise reduction and four microphones guarantee crystal-clear sound clarity. They also offer Flash Charge, which allows for five hours of playing after just ten minutes of charging.

    article_image3

    Kindle

    Give your book-loving companion a surprise by getting them the All-New Kindle, which gives them the freedom to take a whole library with them wherever. One of the most pleasant carrying options is its tiny and lightweight design.

    article_image4

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

    For fun and creativity, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera delivers vivid colors and easy-to-use features. Designed for close-ups and selfies, it has an automated flash for the best possible brightness. It's ideal for impromptu occasions because of its small form and High-Key setting for softer photos. With Instax Mini Film, it creates excellent prints that are perfect for sharing. Accessory customization enhances the fun of instant shooting.

    article_image5

    Boat Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker

    For music enthusiasts on the road, the Boat Stone 1450 portable Bluetooth speaker is ideal. It adds flare to your music experience with its vivid RGB LEDs and user-friendly design. Being water-resistant up to IPX5, it's perfect for usage indoors or by the pool. With a 40W RMS output, its speakers are very powerful. It has flexible connectivity choices like as USB and AUX ports, and its 3,600mAh battery lasts for up to five hours of playback on a single charge.

    article_image6

    Sony WH-CH 520 wireless headphones

    Give your significant other the gift of music and enhance their auditory experience with the incredible Sony WH-CH 520 wireless headphones, which have cutting-edge on-ear Bluetooth technology. These headphones are the best option for prolonged usage because of their amazing 50-hour battery life. The variety of color choices—which include white, black, blue, and beige—allows you to give your significant other headphones in their preferred shade.

