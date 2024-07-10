From Galaxy Ring to Watch7: A look at Samsung's latest wearable lineup

These new devices, unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, go beyond traditional fitness tracking, leveraging the power of Galaxy AI to deliver personalised health insights and holistic wellness experiences.

Today, Samsung unveiled a significant extension of its wearable ecosystem with the release of the cutting-edge Galaxy Ring, the incredibly feature-rich Galaxy Watch7, and the incredibly capacious Galaxy Watch Ultra. These innovative gadgets, which debuted at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, go beyond conventional fitness trackers by using Galaxy AI to provide individualised health data and comprehensive wellness experiences.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring on Wednesday, its first foray into “smart rings.” At its Galaxy Unpacked presentation on Wednesday in Paris, France, Samsung revealed the details of the Galaxy Ring, a lightweight ring with sensors meant for round-the-clock health monitoring. The device has been teased by the firm for a few months.

The Galaxy Ring gives Samsung a new product to offer in addition to its smartphones and wearables that can measure health-related characteristics. Samsung has been attempting to promote its health applications, which are becoming more and more well-liked among consumers, as a major selling point for these kinds of devices over the last several years.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Ring can keep an eye on the following:

1. Sleep: The gadget can track a person's heart rate, respiration rate, movement during sleep, and sleep latency in addition to providing a quality of sleep study.

2. Menstrual cycle: Samsung claims to be able to track a person's menstrual cycle using skin temperature.

3. Heart rate: Users can receive alerts from the Galaxy Ring when their heart rate is abnormally high or low. Additionally, users may view a real-time heart rate monitor.

4. Workout: The Galaxy Ring has the ability to identify the type of exercise or activity a user is engaged in.

It weights between 2.3 and 3 grammes, depending on the size that you choose, for the Galaxy Ring. The gadget is available in three hues.

Additionally, Samsung is marketing the Ring as a wearable that can be used with its smartwatches and smartphones to provide a complete picture of a person's health. This strategy might increase sales of Samsung's other goods. The Ring is driven by artificial intelligence software.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available on July 24 and starts at $399.99.