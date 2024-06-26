Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can buy this month

Here is a detailed list of the top smartphones under Rs 10,000 if you want to have the greatest photography without breaking the bank.

The days when only high-end cheap phones could boast a great camera are long gone. Even clients on a tight budget may experience what it's like to be a top-notch shutterbug, thanks to local manufacture and a general decrease in part prices. You may get a number of entry-level smartphones with excellent cameras for less than Rs 10,000, ranging from the 64-megapixel AI camera of the Realme C55 to the thorough selfie camera of the Moto G04. Here is a detailed list of the top smartphones under Rs 10,000 if you want to have the greatest photography without breaking the bank.

Poco C65 The POCO C65's camera configuration consists of an 8-megapixel sensor for the front camera and a 50-megapixel main lens with an AI lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. This phone's setup makes for respectable photo quality, especially given its price point. Another advantage of the POCO C65 is its long battery life. The gadget is a dependable travel buddy because it guarantees users may go through the day without always needing to recharge.

Motorola g04s The Moto G04s proves to be a good option for a budget smartphone, providing dependable performance for standard functions and a near-stock, uncluttered Android interface. Even while the camera configuration and a few other capabilities might not match those of more expensive rivals, the gadget is still a solid choice for those on a low budget. With an IP52 classification, the gadget provides some dust and water resistance. This, together with its stylish appearance, makes the Moto G04 a desirable option for customers on a tight budget. In terms of performance, the Moto G04 does simple tasks with ease, but it is not as strong for apps that require more power.

Lava Blaze 2 The Lava Blaze 2 5G's seamless functioning, which guarantees that daily chores are completed with ease, is one of its main advantages. The bloat-free user interface will be appreciated by users as it keeps things straightforward and effective while improving the overall experience. Impressive battery life is another feature of the Blaze 2 5G that sets it apart. Its ability to run comfortably over a full day of normal use is a big plus for anyone who want a dependable phone for long periods of time. The phone has a 13-megapixel back camera with two lenses for taking pictures. The Ring Light function is a novel innovation that can enhance the clarity of photos taken in low light.

Realme C55 With its 64-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Realme C55 takes respectable pictures in daylight. Clear selfies are guaranteed with the 8MP front camera, albeit it might not perform as well in low light. With a 17.07 cm (6.72 inch) Full-HD+ display and a Helio G88 CPU, the Realme C55 is designed to satisfy customers who value both performance and price. The Realme C55 has a visually appealing design that is striking. Its Full HD+ display guarantees sharp images, making it ideal for both gamers and multimedia users. Under the hood, the smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1 TB with a microSD card, and 4 GB of RAM. With only one charge, the phone's 5,000 mAh battery has more than enough power to last the whole day. The Realme C55's small capsule shape is one of its most notable aspects; it not only gives the phone a distinctive visual appeal but also raises intriguing possibilities for other Realme smartphone models in the future.

