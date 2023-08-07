Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Days sale: MASSIVE discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Macbooks and iPads

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Vijay Sales is hosting an Apple Days sale with special deals on Apple products, including discounted prices on the iPhone 14, MacBook series, iPads, and more. Discounts are available, along with cashback offers with HDFC Bank cards.
     

    Many of Apple's well-known products, like the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPads, and Macbooks, are now affordable thanks to fresh, exciting offers at Vijay Sales. Users may purchase some of these items at substantially reduced rates after using HDFC cards and taking advantage of the exchange offer, even though Vijay Sales does not give large discounts on the advertised pricing of some of these products.

    The discount on Apple products is valid throughout the Apple Days event and lasts through August 10. The majority of Apple fans may purchase these gadgets either in person at one of the company's over 125 retail locations or online.

    iPhone 14

    The 128GB version of the iPhone 14, which is priced at Rs 79,990 on Apple's website, is available at a starting price of Rs 69,990. Customers may also receive a rebate of Rs 4,000 on HDFC cards, lowering the final cost of the phone to Rs 65,990. Users may also fully benefit from the promotions by exchanging their old devices for a new one and saving an extra Rs 8,000.

    MacBooks

    With the HDFC card discounts, Apple's Macbook Air M1 is available for Rs 75,990 while Macbook Air M2 laptop is available for Rs 1,01,990. The Macbook Pro lineup with M2 chipset starts at an effective price of Rs 1,11,990 and the Macbook Pro with M2 Pro chipset is available from Rs 1,78,990 onwards inclusive of the HDFC card discount.

    iPads

    During the sale, the starting price for the Apple iPad 9th Gen is Rs 25,990. While this is going on, the iPad 10th Gen starts at Rs 38,990, and the iPad Air 5th Gen is Rs 51,900 with an extra cashback discount of Rs 3,000 when using HDFC cards.

    iPhone 14 Pro And Plus

    The beginning price for the 128 GB iPhone 14 Plus, which is published on the Apple website for rs 89,990, is Rs 79949, and buyers may get extra reductions by using the HDFC card.  Similarly, iPhone 14 Pro is available on Vijay Sales for a starting price of Rs 1,17,990 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max series is available from Rs1,25,099 onwards. 
     

