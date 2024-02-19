Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 ways to extend your smartphone battery life

    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Discover 10 effective ways to prolong your smartphone battery life and enjoy extended usage between charges. From adjusting screen brightness to managing app settings, optimize your device's battery performance with these tips.

    article_image1

    In today's digital age, our smartphones have become indispensable tools for communication, productivity, and entertainment. However, the frustration of a drained battery can quickly put a damper on our mobile experience.

    Fortunately, there are several strategies you can implement to extend your smartphone's battery life and keep it running longer between charges. In this article, we'll explore 10 effective ways to make your smartphone battery last longer.
     

    article_image2

    1. Adjust Screen Brightness:

    Reduce screen brightness or set it to auto-adjust to conserve battery power. A dimmer screen requires less energy, helping your battery last longer.

    2. Use Battery Saver Mode:

    Enable your phone's battery saver mode or low power mode. This feature limits background activity, reduces performance, and conserves battery life when your phone's charge is running low.

    article_image3

    3. Turn Off Unused Features:

    Disable features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS when not in use. These functions consume battery power even when idle, so turning them off can help extend battery life significantly.

    4. Manage App Permissions:

    Review and adjust app permissions to prevent unnecessary background activity. Some apps may continue to run in the background and drain your battery even when you're not actively using them.

    article_image4

    5. Limit Background App Refresh:

    Disable or restrict background app refresh for non-essential apps. This prevents apps from automatically updating content in the background, conserving battery power.

    6. Close Unused Apps:

    Close apps running in the background that you're not using. Apps running in the background continue to consume battery power, so closing them when not in use can help prolong battery life.

    article_image5

    7. Use Dark Mode:

    Switch to dark mode or night mode in apps and system settings. Dark themes require less energy to display, especially on OLED screens, helping to reduce battery consumption.

    8. Optimize Location Services:

    Use location services only when necessary and switch to battery-saving mode for location accuracy. Limiting location tracking can significantly reduce battery drain, especially for apps that constantly access your location.

    article_image6

    9. Update Software:

    Keep your phone's operating system and apps up to date. Software updates often include optimizations and bug fixes that can improve battery efficiency and overall performance.

    10. Monitor Battery Usage:

    Use built-in battery usage tools or third-party apps to monitor battery usage and identify apps or processes that consume the most power. This allows you to take action to optimize battery life accordingly.

