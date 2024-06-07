Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Age a reality, even though it's a number': Argentina's Lionel Messi contemplates World Cup 2026 participation

    Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, is considering his role in the Argentine squad for World Cup 2026, citing physical condition and age as decisive factors. Messi's comments shed light on his uncertain future in international football, balancing his iconic status with the realities of age and physical readiness.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine footballer, is carefully considering his participation in the upcoming World Cup 2026. Messi, who has been a cornerstone of the Argentine national team for years, spoke candidly about the factors influencing his decision.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Twitter

    As fans eagerly await Messi's decision, his reflections underscore the blend of physical readiness, mental preparedness, and passion that have defined his illustrious career.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Twitter

    What Lionel Messi shared when asked about his potential role in the squad for the 2026 World Cup. “There's still a lot of time left... in quotes, 'a lot and a little,' because it goes by quickly, but there is still some time and I don't know how I will be at that moment”. 

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Twitter

    “Age is also a reality that is there, even though it's just a number” pointing out that this could have an impact on his decision to play

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Twitter

    “Age is also a reality that is there, even though it's just a number” said Lionel Messi pointing out physical demands of footballthe 

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Twitter

    “The matches I will play now aren't the same as those I played when I was in Europe competing every three days, either in the Champions League or in the league, whether in France or Spain”.

    article_image7

    Image Credits: Twitter

    “But it depends on how I feel and what I feel being alongside my teammates, and seeing if I am still up to the level or not... let's see!”, he told Messi 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report osf

    Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Football Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups osf

    Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

    Real Madrid clinch 15th Champions League title after 2-0 win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell osf

    Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Enhance Your Instagram Appeal: Best Websites for Buying Likes

    Enhance Your Instagram Appeal: Best Websites for Buying Likes

    Modi swearing-in ceremony: G20-like security plans in Delhi; check details AJR

    Modi swearing-in ceremony: G20-like security plans in Delhi; check details

    Dhanushs mother Vijayalakshmi filed complaint against Sharathkumar ATG

    Dhanush's mother Vijayalakshmi filed complaint against Sharathkumar

    Bigg Boss romance to celebrity couple: Here's the love story of Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda vkp

    Bigg Boss romance to celebrity couple: Here's the love story of Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda

    7 common financial mistakes that are making you poor RBA EAI

    7 common financial mistakes that are making you poor

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon