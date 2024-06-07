'Age a reality, even though it's a number': Argentina's Lionel Messi contemplates World Cup 2026 participation

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, is considering his role in the Argentine squad for World Cup 2026, citing physical condition and age as decisive factors. Messi's comments shed light on his uncertain future in international football, balancing his iconic status with the realities of age and physical readiness.

Image Credits: Twitter

Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine footballer, is carefully considering his participation in the upcoming World Cup 2026. Messi, who has been a cornerstone of the Argentine national team for years, spoke candidly about the factors influencing his decision.

Image Credits: Twitter

As fans eagerly await Messi's decision, his reflections underscore the blend of physical readiness, mental preparedness, and passion that have defined his illustrious career.

Image Credits: Twitter

What Lionel Messi shared when asked about his potential role in the squad for the 2026 World Cup. “There's still a lot of time left... in quotes, 'a lot and a little,' because it goes by quickly, but there is still some time and I don't know how I will be at that moment”.

Image Credits: Twitter

“Age is also a reality that is there, even though it's just a number” pointing out that this could have an impact on his decision to play

Image Credits: Twitter

“Age is also a reality that is there, even though it's just a number” said Lionel Messi pointing out physical demands of footballthe

Image Credits: Twitter

“The matches I will play now aren't the same as those I played when I was in Europe competing every three days, either in the Champions League or in the league, whether in France or Spain”.

Image Credits: Twitter

“But it depends on how I feel and what I feel being alongside my teammates, and seeing if I am still up to the level or not... let's see!”, he told Messi