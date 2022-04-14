Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss: Drinking chia seeds water can help you stay in shape

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 9:18 PM IST

    If you want to reap the benefits of chia seeds in their absolute form, try chia seeds water.
     

    Chia seeds have made their way into our healthy diets over the recent times. The seeds are packed with many healthful properties that may help boost our overall health and wellness. The seeds come from the mint family Salvia Hispanica L, and have a sharp black colour.

    The seeds are a powerhouse of protein and contain many other nutrients in a considerable quantity. Many people have made chia seeds a part of their routine diet. With so many health benefits that the seeds have to offer, it is only prudent to consume them frequently.
     

    We often see chia seeds being included in salads, smoothies, milkshakes, ice-creams, breakfast cereals etc. But, if you want to reap the benefits of chia seeds in their absolute form, try chia seeds water. Water along with the goodness of chia seeds can be a great healthy drink that may assist weight loss. If you are wondering how, read on:

    Chia seeds are highly rich in proteins that induce a feeling of satiety and prevent overeating. Chia seeds are also known to boost the metabolism rate of the body. Fibre present in chia seeds help stabilise blood sugar levels and regulate bowel movements, thus promoting gut health and digestive system. Effective digestion of food means burning of more calories from the foods eaten to produce energy.


    Chia seeds also contain a good amount of other vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus and folate.
     

    How to make chia seeds water: This is the easiest way to consume chia seeds. To make one glass of chia seeds water, soak around one teaspoon of chia seeds in a glass of water. Let it sit for a minimum half an hour. Strain and drink. If you don't like the bland taste of the chia seeds water, you can add natural flavours in the form of lemon juice, orange juice, black pepper or honey. You can also make a bottle full of chia seeds water in the morning and drink it throughout the day.

