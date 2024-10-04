Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unhealthy cooking methods: Are you making these mistakes? Essential tips for family meals

    No matter how well you cook your vegetables, if the cooking method is not correct, the nutrients of those vegetables will not reach your body. So let's find out which cooking methods should be avoided.

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    No matter what we do when we wake up in the morning, the hunger pangs of our stomach rise on time. Every human being on this earth is hungry. Everyone eats food according to their choice to satisfy that hunger.

    article_image2

    We cannot live without food, that is also a bitter truth. But, if we want to eat, then someone has to cook, right? Cooking doesn't mean cooking whatever you want. It has a method. You have to cook like an art. Any dish has a specific method. It tastes good if you cook it the way it should be cooked. It's good to eat too.

    article_image3

    But... Nowadays cooking methods have become very easy. All the methods have changed according to our convenience. But... By changing some cooking methods in this way, we are increasing the health risks of ourselves. No matter how well you cook your vegetables, if the cooking method is not correct, the nutrients of those vegetables will not reach your body. So let's find out which cooking methods should be avoided...

    article_image4

    Unhealthy cooking methods are...

    When it comes to unhealthy cooking, the first thing that comes to mind is deep frying. We think that deep-fried food is not good for health, it is high in fat. But... There are some even more unhealthy cooking methods. We mistakenly eat them thinking they are healthy. Let's find out what they are....
     

    article_image5

    1. Air Fryer...

    Nowadays many people are using air fryers to cook without oil and thinking it is healthy. Many people think that it is healthy because it does not contain oil. However, while not the same as traditional deep frying, air fryers use hot air to cook food, which gives a similar texture with less oil. However, using some oils creates trans fats, which are more risky for our health. 

    article_image6

    2. Grill...

     The use of grills for cooking has also increased these days. Grilled chicken, grilled cheese, grilled fish are some of our favorite foods. But grilling over an open flame at high temperatures produces harmful compounds called heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These compounds are linked to some deadly diseases.

    article_image7

    3. Non-stick pan...
    Non-stick pans have found their way into kitchens around the world. They are easy to use. It is believed that healthy food can be prepared in less oil. But non-stick pans often have a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating known as Teflon. Overheating these pans or using metal utensils can release toxic fumes and particles.

    article_image8

    4. Microwave...

    Microwave cooking has also become quite popular these days. As a result, a lot of nutrients in food are lost. Food is heated in the microwave, certain utensils are used, etc. But... It releases chemicals. Which contaminates food. As a result, our body is damaged. So... Eating microwave-cooked food is also not healthy. 

