    Swap rice with this for lunch and enjoy a worry-free, weight-conscious meal

    For those looking to lose weight, rice might not be the best choice. While moderate consumption is fine, excessive rice intake can lead to weight gain. This is because rice is high in carbohydrates and calories. Opting for healthier alternatives during lunch can help manage weight and control blood sugar levels.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    Cooked rice

    For many, especially in South India, rice is the first thing that comes to mind when we think of food. Many consume rice twice a day. Some people don't feel like they've eaten unless they've had rice. However, for those looking to lose weight, rice might not be the best choice. While moderate consumption is fine, excessive rice intake can lead to weight gain.

    This is because rice is high in carbohydrates. Therefore, it is also high in calories, which is why people tend to gain weight. They can also cause blood sugar levels to rise. On the other hand, eating other foods instead of rice can help control sugar problems and lose weight. Now let's find out what to eat instead of rice for lunch to lose weight...

    Oats..
    You should make it a habit to eat oats instead of white rice for lunch in the afternoon. By doing this, you can easily lose weight. Oats are very good for health. One cup of oatmeal contains 7.5 grams of fiber. Oats are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is also rich in protein. So eating oats in the afternoon keeps diabetes under control. It also reduces weight.

    Barley

    Barley
    Barley is beneficial to health in many ways. Barley contains more protein and fiber than rice. Being rich in fiber, they are very helpful in suppressing hunger pangs and controlling diabetes. We can also make many kinds of dishes with barley. It makes the stomach feel full for a long time.

    Brown Rice
    Brown rice or red rice is much healthier than white rice. They are rich in fiber. That's why red rice controls appetite. It also helps in weight loss. Also, red rice has a lower glycemic index than white rice. So diabetics can also take it.
     

    Wheat Rava..
    Wheat rava is also very good for health. It is high in fiber. Low in fat. Eating this keeps hunger under control. It helps a lot in weight loss. It also keeps diabetes under control.
     

