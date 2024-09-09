Reducing stress to purifying blood: 5 Powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi

From stress reduction to blood purification, here are the 5 powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi.

Reduces uric acid

Tulsi reduces uric acid in the body naturally as it is rich in antioxidants, reduces free radicals in the body, and supports kidney function.

Antimicrobial properties

Tulsi has several antimicrobial properties which makes it effective against bacterial and viral infections.

Blood purifier

Tulsi helps with blood purification as it promotes the removal of toxins and supports liver and overall body function.

Reduces stress

Tulsi helps regulate cortisol levels which helps with stress reduction, promotes relaxation, and reduces anxiety.

Better immunity

As tulsi has antibacterial and antiviral properties, it helps fight infections in the body and promotes the immune function of the body.

