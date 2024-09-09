Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reducing stress to purifying blood: 5 Powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi

    From stress reduction to blood purification, here are the 5 powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Reduces uric acid

    Tulsi reduces uric acid in the body naturally as it is rich in antioxidants, reduces free radicals in the body, and supports kidney function. 

    article_image2

    Antimicrobial properties

    Tulsi has several antimicrobial properties which makes it effective against bacterial and viral infections. 

    article_image3

    Blood purifier

    Tulsi helps with blood purification as it promotes the removal of toxins and supports liver and overall body function. 

    article_image4

    Reduces stress

    Tulsi helps regulate cortisol levels which helps with stress reduction, promotes relaxation, and reduces anxiety. 

    article_image5

    Better immunity

    As tulsi has antibacterial and antiviral properties, it helps fight infections in the body and promotes the immune function of the body. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start NTI

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection RTM

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vkp

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka government also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here's what we know vkp

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

    Recent Stories

    7 Popular Biryanis in South India gcw

    7 Popular Biryanis in South India

    Do you know removing underarm hair can lead to THESE health problems? RKK

    Do you know removing underarm hair can lead to THESE health problems?

    Do you know planes NEVER planes fly over Tibet? Here's why RKK

    Do you know planes NEVER planes fly over Tibet? Here's why

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more NTI

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more

    Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 7 actors who became parents in 2024 gcw

    Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Actors who became parents in 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon