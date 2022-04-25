Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Myth busted: Eating dry fruits and nuts doesn't heat up your body

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    You must have heard to take almonds, cashews, dates, pistachios and walnuts with caution, else too much of them can result in excessive body heat, giving rise to nasty pimples and rashes. But let’s find out.

    Nuts and dry fruits are possibly the oldest and traditional superfoods which our mothers and grandmothers have diligently offered us for our good health. Packed with good fat, proteins, magnesium, iron, vitamin B and fiber, these nutritional powerhouses are a must in every diet, recommended by all experts.

    Yet you must have heard to take almonds, cashews, dates, pistachios and walnuts with caution, else too much of them can result in excessive body heat, giving rise to nasty pimples and rashes. According to a common belief, overeating dry fruits can prove to be a risky affair for those with sensitive skin. It is believed that nuts are highly rich in proteins, which activates the oil glands, especially on the face. More secretion of oil means more clogged pores, hence more pimples. Dates also have the reputation of increasing body heat.

     

    dry fruits

    According to Ayurveda, our body has three types of doshas - Vatta, Pitta and Kapha. For a healthy body, these three doshas need to be balanced. People who are of Pitta type, their body temperature may run slightly high and their hands and feet tend to be warm. Pitta people do not tolerate sunlight well.

    Dry fruits are dense in nutrients. Dry fruits provide us with abundance of vitamins and minerals. Dates, nuts and oilseeds are heat producing foods hence they should be either soaked overnight or eaten in moderation. Your body absorbs nutrients much more effectively when portion are controlled.

    Nutritionally the myth doesn’t stand true. Food's temperature decides whether it raises your body heat or drops it. There is, however, a common belief in Ayurveda that nuts increase body temperature. Eating in moderate quantities nothing can harm. They are high in proteins and good fat. It is advisable to eat about five soaked almonds a day or four to five cashews a day.

    So moderation is the key here. There is no reason why you should lose out on the essential vitamins and minerals of these nuts and dry fruits, however, make sure you don't go overboard with these crunchy treats.

