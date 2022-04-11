Mango delight: You can binge on these offbeat summer treats

Make the most of this summer season by bingeing on these mango-based delights.

The godly mangoes are finally here to make the summer season sweeter. As we all know, the only good thing about the hot, sweaty Indian summers are the luscious mangoes. The king of fruits makes an appearance during the sweltering summer months and suddenly, the summer doesn't seem so bothersome anymore.

For all mango lovers, here’s something more than just the usual when it comes to relishing the 'king of fruits’ in all its flavourful brilliance. Here are the 5 offbeat mango products which will enhance your summer experience in a different way all together.

Green Tea and Kesari-Mango: This is a well-known name among all the tea connoisseurs because of its distinctive flavour and taste. This sweet and flavourful blend is organically produced from Palampore’s Kangra leaf and is quite unique because of the mango tang. This beverage gives tea lovers a rich experience and has a lot of healing powers. Abundant in antioxidants, it helps keep cholesterol and blood pressure under control, reduces risk of heart attack and stroke, protects the bones, bolsters the immune defenses, safeguards against cancer, keeps body hydrated, and improves metabolism. With so much goodness, it makes for a much sought-after product.

Mango Crush: Delve into the mushy and golden yellow essence of pure and ripe mangoes, with mango crush. It is a delicious and unique way to savour the taste of real fruits throughout the year, even after the end of the tropical summer. Premium, farm-grown mangoes are carefully handpicked and sourced to convert them into fresh pulp. Not only is it zero trans-fat and zero cholesterol, but it is also the perfect go-to vegan and gluten-free beverage for summers. This fruity cooler will help your body stock up on dietary fiber, potassium, and Vitamin B6, A & C.

Amarkhand: Say hello to the desi mango yoghurt. Amarkhand is a delicious mango-flavoured shrikhand - which itself is a smooth dessert made with strained yoghurt and is popular in north India. Amrakhand too combines the fruity freshness of mangoes with a milky creaminess of hung curd to make a yummy sweet dish. The delightful delicacy is also flavoured with cardamom and has the perfect amount of sugar. After all, could there be a lovelier way to wrap up a meal?

Mango Daiquiri: From juices to margaritas, mojitos and daiquiris, mango is being used in a myriad variety. Be it sliced, cubed, slushed or even frozen, mango is loved in all forms. Mango-based drinks are turning into a centerpiece of summer sips lapped up by the young and old alike. Mango-based cocktails are very refreshing to beat the torrid heat, and yet it gives you a taste that is not overpowering at all. It is one of the most used ingredients to prepare any dish or beverage in summer season and the one that appeals to the customer the most. In the scorching summer heat, these mango-based coolers, are turning out to be one of the most refreshing ways to stay cool.