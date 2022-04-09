Make your lemonade taste better with these small tips

All you have to do is add sugar syrup -- a mixture of sugar and water, heated until the sugar is dissolved -- and some cold water. Done. In short, it's hard to top fresh lemonade all by itself. Still, for those so inclined, there are plenty of ways to gild the lily.



If you’ve never tasted fresh lemonade, you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s just so much more vivid than the supermarket stuff, much more about the lemon and less about the sugar. True, juicing the lemons can be a pain, but the process becomes very near painless if you start by softening the lemons in the microwave for 30 seconds.



Then all you have to do is add sugar syrup -- a mixture of sugar and water, heated until the sugar is dissolved -- and some cold water. Done. In short, it's hard to top fresh lemonade all by itself. Still, for those so inclined, there are plenty of ways to gild the lily.

You can infuse the sugar syrup with fresh herbs. You can add seltzer. You can combine it with other fruit juices, including cranberry, apple and pomegranate. Or you can glorify it with flavour-packed ice cubes or pureed fruit cubes. Almost any fruit will work. Just puree it, pour the puree into ice cube trays and freeze them.