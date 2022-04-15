Juice them away for glowing skin: Elixirs to drink for a healthy, rejuvenating skin

A nutritious diet not just helps keep your body healthy from inside but from outside too. In particular, consumption of vegetable and fruit juices is one of the most effective and fastest ways to get healthy skin.



Who wouldn't love to get a gleaming and glowing skin? We all look for ways to get a beautiful and flawless skin by applying commercial chemical-laden beauty products; however, what we tend to ignore are the natural ways of getting a glowing skin.



Exposing our skin to these chemical-based products may yield us quick results but take a toll on our skin eventually. It may make your skin age faster and deprive you of its natural sheen. So, what can you do to get the glow after all, how about starting with a fresh glass of juice?

A nutritious diet not just helps keep your body healthy from inside but from outside too. In particular, consumption of vegetable and fruit juices is one of the most effective and fastest ways to get healthy skin. No more complaining about your skin troubles; it is time to juice them away. We suggest some juices for glowing skin.

Carrot and beetroot juice: Carrot and beetroot juice is one of the best elixirs in the bay and how. Beetroot is power-packed with essential nutrients including potassium, zinc, iron, folic acid, manganese and vitamin C, all of which are known to purify blood that further leads to a glowing skin. Carrot contains vitamin A that fights acne, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. In fact, the juice is rich in fibre that eases bowel movement and excretion, thereby cleaning your stomach.

Cucumber juice: While cucumber face packs may do wonders for your skin, cucumber juice may also help moisturise your skin, making it more elastic and glowing. The presence of ascorbic acid and caffeic acid helps prevent water retention that makes your skin look swollen and puffy. So load up on more cucumber juice to get the best results.

Tomato juice: Tomato is packed with high concentrations of antioxidants that help in reducing the signs of premature ageing like wrinkles and fine lines, making your skin look fresher and youthful. Tomatoes help in shrinking your pores, removing tan and reducing sebum. Drinking a glass of tomato juice is definitely one of the best juices for glowing skin.

Pomegranate juice: Pomegranate has the ability to purify blood that further helps in nourishing your skin and making it glow. It also has anti-ageing properties that help in cell renewal that leads to young and beautiful skin. A glass of pomegranate juice is exactly what you need to drink up daily.

Spinach juice: Green leafy vegetable juices may not taste delicious but they are extremely beneficial for your skin. Spinach juice is said to be rich in iron and vitamin K that are essential for getting flawless skin. These greens also contain vitamin C, E and manganese that are antioxidants protecting your skin from damage causing free radicals.

Papaya juice: This humble fruit has always come to rescue whenever needed. The fruit contains an enzyme known as papain that helps clear the skin impurities and reveals a clear and bright skin. Drink up papaya juice regularly for a soft and gleaming skin.

Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera juice is one multi-tasker that does wonders for your skin and hair along with overall health. It is rich in vitamins and minerals that help maintain the natural glow of your skin. It has hormones like auxin and gibberellins that are known to be skin healers.

Ginger lemon juice: The good old kitchen ingredient ginger is a rich source of potassium and niacin that are essential minerals for your body. They contribute to keeping your skin healthy and glowing. It is tough to sip on ginger juice alone; in order to make it tastier you can add lemon and other veggies as well.