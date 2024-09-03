Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is drinking warm milk before bedtime healthy or harmful? Experts weigh in

    Studies suggest that drinking milk at night can help improve sleep, but it can also lead to weight gain. If you are trying to lose weight or are experiencing hormonal changes, it is best to avoid drinking milk at night.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Drinking milk at night has become a tradition. It helps you feel calm and has many health benefits. This is where science and tradition go hand in hand, as many studies have found positive effects of drinking milk before bed. Dietician Deepali Sharma, a clinical nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi, talks about the benefits of drinking a warm cup of milk before bed.

    Milk contains the amino acid tryptophan. It is known for its sleep-promoting properties. Tryptophan acts as a precursor to the synthesis of both melatonin and serotonin in the body. Melatonin, often referred to as the 'sleep hormone', ensures that the sleep-wake cycle is kept under control, ensuring a smooth transition to a restful sleep. On the other hand, serotonin acts as a versatile neurotransmitter, which not only plays an important role in regulating mood, but also plays an important role in appetite control, sleep modulation and pain perception. Deepali Sharma said that this symphony of molecules works together to induce a sense of calmness, gently guiding you to a peaceful night's rest.

    The effects of tryptophan are not limited to regulating sleep. Your liver also uses amino acids to make niacin, an essential part of the vitamin B3 complex. Niacin aids in energy metabolism and DNA synthesis, promoting essential bodily functions. A study published in the journal BMC Geriatrics found that consuming milk or milk products helps older adults fall asleep. Several other studies have found a positive effect of milk on sleep, and how it can help you get a good night's sleep. While sipping warm milk can help you sleep better, factors such as individual tolerance, food preferences, and overall health should all be taken into account when considering the timing and amount of milk consumed before bed, she says.

    Does drinking milk at night affect your weight? Drinking milk at night is good if you want a restful sleep. But it is not good for people trying to lose weight. Drinking milk at night slows down the digestive process. Affects liver function. This process affects your body's metabolic rate and leads to fat deposition and weight gain. Regular consumption can contribute to a significant increase in your daily calorie intake, which can lead to weight gain. Drinking milk at night can trigger insulin release due to the carbohydrates in milk, which can disrupt your body's circadian rhythm. The important thing is to strike a balance and drink milk in moderation to avoid any problems. People experiencing hormonal changes are better off drinking in moderation.

    Is drinking milk at night harmful for women? Often, women are advised not to drink milk at night if they are experiencing any hormonal changes. Excessive milk consumption can increase your blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin growth factors, especially in people with PCOS or PCOD. Several studies have found that milk contains small amounts of various hormones, including progesterone and estrogen. Drinking milk at night helps you sleep better. By harnessing the power of tryptophan and its subsequent melatonin and serotonin, drinking milk at night helps promote restful sleep. However, drinking milk at night may not be a good idea for those trying to lose weight, as it can lead to weight gain. However, it is best to consult your doctor about whether drinking milk at night is right for you.

