How to make thick tea with using less milk

You might think everyone knows how to make tea, but you'd agree that not all teas taste the same. Today, we'll share a delicious method to make thick, flavorful tea using less milk.

Sometimes, unexpected guests arrive, and you might not have enough milk for tea. In such situations, you can use specific ingredients to make thick tea. This way, people won't even realize there's less milk, as the tea's flavor will overshadow any milk concerns.

Ingredients for Thick Tea

Tea Powder: Half a teaspoon, Milk: Half a cup, Sugar: One and a half teaspoons, Cardamom: One, Tea Masala: 1/4 teaspoon, Water. (Tea Masala powder is available in stores.)

How to Make Thick Tea

First, turn on the stove and place a pot on it. Add sugar to the pot and stir it continuously on low heat until it caramelizes. At this point, add two teaspoons of water to the caramelized sugar and let it simmer until it reaches a syrup-like consistency. Then, add crushed cardamom and tea powder to this syrup.

Next, add one to two cups of water and let it simmer on low heat until the cardamom aroma fills the air. As the cardamom fragrance emerges, add the tea masala, mix well, and let it boil for two minutes. Finally, add the available milk, boil for another two minutes, and your thick, flavorful tea is ready.

Latest Videos