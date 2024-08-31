Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Delicious modak recipes to delight Lord Ganesha

    Delicious Modaks in Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 7th. On this day, people install the idol of Lord Ganesha and offer him various delicacies. Let's find out how many types of Bappa's favorite Modak can be made.

    Coconut Rose Modak

    The sight of pink colored modaks will tempt anyone to eat them. To offer it to Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, add rose syrup and some beetroot juice to the modak dough. This will give the modak a light pink color.

    Paan Modak

    To make Paan Modak, you need to mix betel leaves, condensed milk, desiccated coconut, milk powder. You can stuff it with gulkand fennel in between. This time in Ganesh Chaturthi, you can prepare some different recipes instead of making traditional modaks.

    Jaggery Coconut Modak

    Jaggery and coconut modak is prepared from rice flour. For the filling, mix grated coconut and poppy seeds with jaggery. Cover the modak with banana leaves while steaming. Doing so will add a wonderful flavor to the modak. You can easily find modak making molds in the market.

    Chocolate Modak

    If you want to please the kids at home along with Bappa, then you can also try Chocolate Modak. For this you have to mix chocolate powder in rice flour. Such modaks taste delicious and children and adults eat them with great fervor.

