Fruits that will keep your cholesterol level in check

Add these fruits to your diet and check your cholesterol levels naturally. However, before adding any food to your diet, please consult your doctor or nutritionist.

High Cholesterol

Did you know heart ailments were the top killers globally in the year 2016? When it comes to heart, it is critical that you take advice from trusted sources. One of the most common conditions faced by people of today's generation is that of their high 'cholesterol' levels, which is taking a toll on their heart health.

Cholesterol levels are rather intimately tied with your diet. If you have been bingeing on trans fats like fries, burgers, and pizzas, there are strong chances of your cholesterol levels to take a hike. On the other hand, adding more fibre-rich fruits, veggies and whole-grains to your diet, may help keep your LDL cholesterol levels in check. The high fibre content levels of some fruits help in reducing cholesterol levels in a big way. Here are 5 fruits you should add to your cholesterol diet.

Avocados: Avocados are highly recommended for blood pressure patients. They make for a rich source of antioxidants like vitamin K, C, B5, B6, E and monounsaturated fats, which help keep the heart healthy and reduce the risk of stroke. In addition to this, avocado can also regulate LDL and HDL cholesterol levels, as well as blood triglycerides.

Tomatoes: Packed with a variety of vitamins such as vitamin A, B, K and C, tomatoes can do wonders for your eyes, skin and heart. Being rich in potassium, tomato is considered a heart-friendly food. It helps bring down cholesterol, blood pressure and risk of stroke.

Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit may also do wonders in making sure your cholesterol levels are in check. Citrus fruits contain hesperidin, which can reduce symptoms of hypertension and pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds, which can slow atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and reduce "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. Antioxidant flavonoids can also lower the risk of strokes in women.

Papaya: The fibre-rich fruit helps control blood pressure and also regulate levels of "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one large fruit (about 780 grams) has about 13 to 14 grams of fibre, which is a decent amount. Fibres also ensure smoother digestion, add bulk to the stool and facilitate bowel movement.

