Asianet Newsable

    Follow these tips to set curd faster at home

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    We have dug out some very useful tips to set curd faster and with complete success, be it summer or winter.

    Any Indian meal tastes better with a side serving for fresh curd. The cool, refreshing curd makes our food taste better, so much so that many of us can't go without curd for even a single day. It's not just plain curd that is a staple in Indian cuisine; we also use it to make lassi, raita, kadhi and other popular recipes.

    Homemade curd is better than the store-bought one any given day. While setting curd at home is easy during summer, the same can be more difficult in winters. We have dug out some very useful tips to set curd faster and with complete success, be it summer or winter.

    Whole Milk: If you want your curd to be creamy and dense, use whole fat milk, or standard pasteurised milk, especially in winter.

    Green Chilli Effect: It is surprising but adding a green chilli with its stem intact helps curd set faster. How? Green chillies contain certain bacteria that propel the milk to produce protein curdles and turn them into curd.

    Shuffle The Milk: Shuffle the cultured milk between two bowls for 5-6 times. This method ensures the culture is blended well and it helps start the fermentation process instantly.

    Mix Well: After adding curd culture, make sure that it is mixed well with milk. Blend thoroughly with the spoon.

    Place In Warm Water: It’s a simple tip. Just warm some water and pour it in a casserole. Then place a smaller bowl with curdled milk inside it and close the lid firmly.

    Earthen Pot: If you have an earthen pot at home, use it to make the curd. The mud-based container fastens the milk fermentation process.

    Use Warm Milk: Always use warm milk (but not too hot) to make the curd. Lukewarm milk works best in summer, and a little warmer milk yields better result in winter. 
     

    Leave It Alone: While mixing milk and curd starter is important to initiate the fermentation process, after you keep it away to make curd, don't touch and move it till the curd is set.

    Warm Storage: You should leave your curdled milk in a closed and warm place. You can place it in an oven with the light on. The light alone creates a warm temperature inside the oven. Placing the curdled milk in a casserole is also a good idea. Its insulated walls lock in the heat inside.

