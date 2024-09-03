Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eating three rotis daily? The shocking consequences you need to know

    This article explores the belief surrounding eating three rotis at once and its potential consequences, both from an astrological and health perspective.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Eating Three Rotis: A Superstition?

    Many people still eat three rotis in their meals. However, eating three rotis is considered completely wrong according to astrology.

    Even if dismissed as a superstition, eating three rotis together has many adverse effects. Let's take a look at some. 

    According to astrology, serving three rotis on a plate is equivalent to offering food to a dead cow. That is, three rotis are placed on the plate of the person who is dead or dying.

    According to Hinduism, when someone dies, the thirteenth ritual is performed. In this, three rotis have to be kept on a plate and left on the roof so that crows and other birds can eat them.

    Through this, it is believed that the soul of the deceased is consumed. Therefore, it is believed that if someone regularly eats three rotis together on a plate, then it can have dire consequences.

    This increases the enemy. Negativity increases in the house. The house suffers financial loss. The financial situation goes towards poverty.

    Apart from this, according to science, eating three rotis together increases obesity, causes physical problems like diabetes, stomach upset, heart attack.

