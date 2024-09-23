Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you know the National Drink of India? See details

    How many of us know what our national drink is? You might be surprised to learn that it's not what you think. Let's find out. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 7:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 7:33 PM IST

    National Drink of India

    How many of us know what our national drink is? Many don't know. Let's see what it is and its history. 

    article_image2

    Tea

    In our country, millions of people drink tea every day. They enjoy not only plain tea but also various types of tea. Ginger tea, cardamom tea, masala tea, everyone enjoys a different type of tea. Tea is a very popular drink not only in our country but all over the world.

    article_image3

    Benefits of Tea

    Tea is not just a drink, it also provides many health benefits. The anti-oxidants in tea are good for the body. The spices and tea leaves added to tea are responsible for these benefits. From now on, when we drink tea, let us also remember that it is our national drink.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals RTM

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya dmn

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights NTI

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights

    Onam Special: How to eat Onasadya the right way? Here's your guide to Kerala's iconic feast dmn

    Onam Special: How to eat Onasadya the right way? Here's your guide to Kerala's iconic feast

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start NTI

    Perfect Sunday morning breakfast ideas for a delicious and relaxing start

    Recent Stories

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation RTM

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos snt

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients RTM

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon