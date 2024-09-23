Do you know the National Drink of India? See details

How many of us know what our national drink is? You might be surprised to learn that it's not what you think. Let's find out.

National Drink of India

How many of us know what our national drink is? Many don't know. Let's see what it is and its history.

Tea

In our country, millions of people drink tea every day. They enjoy not only plain tea but also various types of tea. Ginger tea, cardamom tea, masala tea, everyone enjoys a different type of tea. Tea is a very popular drink not only in our country but all over the world.

Benefits of Tea

Tea is not just a drink, it also provides many health benefits. The anti-oxidants in tea are good for the body. The spices and tea leaves added to tea are responsible for these benefits. From now on, when we drink tea, let us also remember that it is our national drink.

Latest Videos