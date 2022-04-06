Craving some sugar-free ice creams? Cool off this summer with these delicious homemade recipes

Instead of giving up on ice creams altogether, you can replace the regular ice creams with the ones containing no sugar.

Summer is the time when you enjoy ice creams the most. A sweet lover can’t do without a generous serving of dessert every day and ice creams are the best bet to beat the heat in summers. But, people on a weight loss diet or those having high blood sugar are advised to stay away from ice creams as they are laden with copious amounts of sugar and not to forget - calories.

However, these people also deserve to have their own share of guilty pleasure. So, instead of giving up on ice creams altogether, they can replace the regular ice creams with the ones containing no sugar.

Sugar is just calories (4 calories per gram) and no nutrients at all. Consumption of excess sugar not only adds fat to the body but also paves way for diabetes. Market-bought ice creams are always under the scanner for preservatives and artificial sweeteners. Whether you are trying to trim that tummy flab or maintaining your blood sugar level or just want to eat clean, revel in the coolness of ice creams sans sugar.

To make it more weight-friendly, you can replace half of the heavy cream with milk. The texture of the cream will turn out to be less dense but what’s to complain if it can be relished without any guilt. Here are some cool sugar-free ice creams recipes that you can try.



Sugar-Free Mango Curd Ice Cream: Blend together 2 cups of mango chunks, 2 cups of curd and 1 tablespoon of honey. Refrigerate the mixture for a few hours and serve. You can replace mango with any fruit of your choice - strawberry, pineapple, banana, grapes etc. You can also use milk in place of curd for a milkier flavour.

Sugar-Free Vanilla Ice Cream: In a bowl or ice cream maker, mix 1 cup milk and 1 cup whipped cream and whisk well. Add 1 tablespoon high-quality food-grade vanilla essence and combine well. Check and keep beating the mixture in between. Freeze the mixture for at least 4 hours.

Sugar-Free Lemon Curd Ice Cream: Beat 2 eggs with a tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of butter. Set aside. Pour 1 cup whipped cream in a bowl and add the lemon curd to it. You can add stevia or other natural sweeteners at this stage or go ahead without it. Freeze and enjoy the zesty, tangy ice cream in this sweltering heat.