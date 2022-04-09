Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beware: Consuming too much soft drinks can cause permanent damage to your teeth

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 6:06 PM IST

    Researchers explained that a balance needs to be maintained between acids and host protection in our mouth. Once the balance shifts in favour of acids, irrespective of the type, negative effects are bound to occur.
     

    A recent study conducted by the researchers at the University of Adelaide in Australia, holds that drinks that are high in acidity can be harmful for children’s teeth. The acid present in soft drinks, fruit juices and other sugary and aerated drinks can cause permanent damage to their teeth. Dental researchers call it the ‘high acidity triple threat’ that can have long-term effects on growing children.

    Besides this, tooth grinding and acidic reflux can also affect dental health. The study was published in the Journal of Dentistry and is the first of its kind to demonstrate the lifelong damage that can be caused by acidity to the teeth within the first 30 seconds of acid attack.
     

    Combined with drinks high in acidity, this creates a triple threat to young people’s teeth which can cause long-term damage. Researchers explained that a balance needs to be maintained between acids and host protection in our mouth. Once the balance shifts in favour of acids, irrespective of the type, negative effects are bound to occur.

    The research suggests that permanent damage to the tooth enamel can be caused within the first 30 seconds of consuming an acidic soft drink. Most of us would think that cleaning our teeth could protect them but we fail to understand that the damage is already done, the researchers noted.

    Dental erosion is one of the major concerns and the day to day consumption of such drinks can lead to irreversible damage to teeth. In most cases, it is detected after substantial wear and tear has already occurred. The findings suggest that such drinks are best avoided. It recommends that while fresh fruits are also acidic, they are still a healthier option.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes - ADT

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

    Did you know Iran Hormuz Island adds soil to their food Heres why gcw

    Did you know Iran's Hormuz Island people add soil to their food? Here's why

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral - gps

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Modak to Motichur Ladoo top 5 yummy bhog gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Modak to Motichur Ladoo, here are top 5 yummy bhog you can enjoy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa-tgy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Rubina Dilaik flaunts her toned body in bikini; actress holidaying in Goa RBA

    Pictures: Rubina Dilaik flaunts her toned body in bikini; actress holidaying in Goa

    Explained Why Imran Khan's woes will not end with losing Pakistan PM's chair

    Explained: Why Imran Khan's woes will not end with losing Pakistan PM's chair

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah hurting Mumbai Indians MI? Irfan Pathan comments-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah hurting Mumbai Indians? Irfan Pathan reacts

    Delhio Police NSG mega counter-terrorism mock drill in New Delhi

    Mega counter-terror mock drill to be conducted in New Delhi

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Lankans selling gold to meet daily necessities-dnm

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Lankans selling gold to meet daily necessities

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon