Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beat the heat with these top 20 greatest ice cream flavours of all time

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

    Although there are many unique and interesting flavours of ice cream, these are the top 20 greatest ice cream flavours of all time across the world.

    Ice cream is one dish we can't imagine summers without. The creamy, milky dessert is available in abundance all through the hot summer months. There is no end to the amount of creativity and innovation that can be applied to this versatile dish. If you love seasonal summer fruits, ice cream is your paradise.
     

    Although there are many unique and interesting flavours of ice cream, these are the top 20 greatest ice cream flavours of all time across the world. Birthday cake flavoured ice cream is a popular hit, with further variations of cake batter and frosting too. Indulge your sweet tooth with luscious mango ice cream, which is commonly found in many Asian countries.

    Coconut ice cream is also a popular ice cream flavour which many people swear by, due to its smooth nutty texture. Cotton candy is a much-loved delight, and paired with ice cream it tastes even more delicious.

    Butter is a popular salty ingredient used in a plethora of recipes all across, and butterscotch ice cream flavour is probably one of the greatest inventions derived from it. If you can’t get on without tea, Matcha ice cream is just for you. With multiple hues, and a variety of tastes - these ice cream flavours should definitely be on your foodie bucket list.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes - ADT

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

    Did you know Iran Hormuz Island adds soil to their food Heres why gcw

    Did you know Iran's Hormuz Island people add soil to their food? Here's why

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral - gps

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Modak to Motichur Ladoo top 5 yummy bhog gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Modak to Motichur Ladoo, here are top 5 yummy bhog you can enjoy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa-tgy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Jos Butler slams 3rd century of tournament against Delhi Capitals; twitter explodes snt

    IPL 2022: RR's 'unstoppable' Jos Buttler slams 3rd century of tournament; twitter explodes

    Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini RBA

    (Pictures) Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini

    football Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe? snt

    Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe?

    World Earth Day: Save Earth, Save Our Future, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness-dnm

    World Earth Day: ‘Save Earth, Save Our Future’, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness

    Nayanthara vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, check out the trailer RBA

    Nayanthara vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, check out the trailer

    Recent Videos

    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon
    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Video Icon
    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon