Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beat the heat: Refreshing mint-based drinks apt for summer detox

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Mint lends its fresh aroma and zingy flavour to make a drink refreshing. Mint-based drinks are excellent to cool off in summer.

    mint leaves

    Mint is a powerful herb that has long been used to enhance dishes like raita, salads and chutneys. It brings in a fount of freshness and tanginess to food and makes it more flavourful. Mint, also known as pudina in India, boasts of a number of medicinal properties that make it famous as a 'healing food' in Ayurveda.

    Whether applying topically or ingesting it, mint exudes wellness. For starters, mint is great for smooth digestion as it helps in breaking down food faster. It also accelerates metabolism and aids in weight loss. Loaded with antioxidants, mint defends against common infections and flushes out toxins from the body.

    With these and more advantages, it is an excellent choice to include mint in our daily summer diet - not just in meals but also in drinks. Mint lends its fresh aroma and zingy flavour and can make any beverage refreshing and perfect to cool off in this searing climate. Here are some detox summer drinks you can make with fresh mint leaves.

    Mint Lime Fizz: Once you'll take a sip of this drink, you'll forget your regular nimbu pani. This drink with lemon and mint leaves will fizzle out your stress and heat in a jiffy.

    Mint Kiwi Lemonade: The dynamic concoction of zesty kiwi, mint and lemon makes this drink a must-have for this time of the year when you eat less and drink more and strive to fulfil the nutritional needs of the body.

    Mint Lassi: There’s nothing like a tall glass of chilled lassi on a hot, balmy day. This new, minty lassi made of yogurt will infuse good bacteria in your body and energise it to take on the day like a pro.

    Coconut Water with Lemon and Mint: The various cooling properties of coconut water, lemon and mint come together to make this drink an ideal pick to escape the heat.
     

    Iced Mint Tea: Can’t drink a cup of hot tea during an already boiling day? Get your daily caffeine fix with this icy cold tea with added freshness of mint leaves.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes - ADT

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

    Did you know Iran Hormuz Island adds soil to their food Heres why gcw

    Did you know Iran's Hormuz Island people add soil to their food? Here's why

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral - gps

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Modak to Motichur Ladoo top 5 yummy bhog gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Modak to Motichur Ladoo, here are top 5 yummy bhog you can enjoy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa-tgy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings CSK suffers fresh injury scare; Moeen Ali hurts ankle-ayh

    IPL 2022: CSK suffers fresh injury scare; Moeen Ali hurts ankle

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched From price to features know it all gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched; From price to features, know it all

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: 2 top superstars reported to return on RAW; ranking system likely to be introduced-ayh

    WWE: 2 top superstars reported to return on RAW; ranking system likely to be introduced

    IB ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation gcw

    I&B ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR - adt

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon