Beat the heat: Refreshing mint-based drinks apt for summer detox

Mint lends its fresh aroma and zingy flavour to make a drink refreshing. Mint-based drinks are excellent to cool off in summer.

mint leaves

Mint is a powerful herb that has long been used to enhance dishes like raita, salads and chutneys. It brings in a fount of freshness and tanginess to food and makes it more flavourful. Mint, also known as pudina in India, boasts of a number of medicinal properties that make it famous as a 'healing food' in Ayurveda.

Whether applying topically or ingesting it, mint exudes wellness. For starters, mint is great for smooth digestion as it helps in breaking down food faster. It also accelerates metabolism and aids in weight loss. Loaded with antioxidants, mint defends against common infections and flushes out toxins from the body.

With these and more advantages, it is an excellent choice to include mint in our daily summer diet - not just in meals but also in drinks. Mint lends its fresh aroma and zingy flavour and can make any beverage refreshing and perfect to cool off in this searing climate. Here are some detox summer drinks you can make with fresh mint leaves.

Mint Lime Fizz: Once you'll take a sip of this drink, you'll forget your regular nimbu pani. This drink with lemon and mint leaves will fizzle out your stress and heat in a jiffy.

Mint Kiwi Lemonade: The dynamic concoction of zesty kiwi, mint and lemon makes this drink a must-have for this time of the year when you eat less and drink more and strive to fulfil the nutritional needs of the body.

Mint Lassi: There’s nothing like a tall glass of chilled lassi on a hot, balmy day. This new, minty lassi made of yogurt will infuse good bacteria in your body and energise it to take on the day like a pro.

Coconut Water with Lemon and Mint: The various cooling properties of coconut water, lemon and mint come together to make this drink an ideal pick to escape the heat.

