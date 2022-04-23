Add these drinks to your diet to avoid Vitamin D deficiency

The best way to get your dose of vitamin D is by spending time under the morning sun.

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common causes of concern in the world of health and nutrition today. Vitamin D deficiency prevails in epidemic amounts all over the Indian subcontinent, with a prevalence of 70% in the Indian population.

Ironically, India is blessed with abundant sunlight; it is shocking to have such a whooping number of people suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D, also known as 'sunshine vitamin,' is one of the most important nutrients, which our body needs to perform various functions. The nutrient plays an important role in regulation and absorption of various other essential minerals, including magnesium, phosphate and calcium in our body.



Vitamin D is known to boost the immune system and facilitate growth and development of teeth and bones. Deficiency of vitamin D in the body may lead to weaker bones, joint or back pain, or even muscle pain. Here's a list of healthy Vitamin D-rich drinks that you can add to your diet:

Orange Juice: There are certain drinks that are fortified with vitamin D. One such drink is orange juice. Yes, orange juice has many health promoting nutrients and vitamin D is one of them. Always opt for homemade fresh orange juice to avoid any adulteration or artificial additives.

Cow Milk: Cow milk is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. Cow milk is naturally a good source of various nutrients, including vitamin D. But if you don't like to drink directly, you can make smoothies or add chocolate syrup to your glass of milk.



Soya Milk: Since vitamin D is mostly found in animal-based foods, vegans and vegetarians are left with very limited options. Therefore, plant-based milk substitutes like soy milk are often fortified with vitamin D and other essential nutrients that are usually found in cow's milk. Avoid buying packaged soya milk from the market as they come with preservatives and additives.