9 Delicious snacks from leftover dosa batter

Most people make idli or dosa for breakfast. If there is leftover dosa batter from the morning, it turns sour. Dosa made from sour batter is not as tasty.

Today we are going to tell you how to make more delicious snacks from the leftover dosa batter before it turns sour in the morning. 9 different types of snacks can be prepared from leftover dosa batter. After eating this snack, no one will know that it was made from leftover dosa batter.

This type of snack is liked by people of all age groups, from children to adults. This recipe will definitely be a favorite for kids who ask for snacks as soon as they come from school. Let's see what those 9 snacks are.

1. Uttapam

Add onion, tomato, green chillies, coriander leaves to the dosa batter and mix well. If desired, you can add finely chopped vegetables (carrots, cucumbers) that you or your kids like. Heat a pan and pour the vegetable mixed batter, apply oil around it and cook on both sides, delicious uttapam is ready to eat.

2. Paddu/Paniyaram/Appe

Paddu/Appe can also be prepared from dosa batter. Adding small onions, green chillies and coriander leaves to the dosa batter will make the mixture ready for making paddu. Then apply some oil to the paddu making pan, pour the batter and cook on both sides, delicious paddu is ready.

3. Dosa Sandwich

Today's kids love sandwiches. Make thin dosa and spread red chutney or tomato sauce, mashed potatoes with some salt and pepper on it. You can add vegetables that kids like. Then cut it like a sandwich and the kids will love it.

4. Dosa Wrap

Pour the dosa batter on a pan and spread it out. Then while the dosa is cooking, add paneer, chicken or vegetables and mash well. Then roll the dosa into small rolls and wrap them, another delicious snack will be ready to eat. If desired, you can add cheese slices on top of the dosa to enhance the taste.

5. Masala Pesarattu

If it appears that the dosa batter will be left in the morning, soak the moong dal at that time. After about four to five hours, grind the soaked moong dal well and add it to the dosa batter. After about 1 hour, you can make delicious moong dal dosa. This will not make the dosa batter sour. This recipe is also good for health.

6. Dosa Waffles

If you have a waffle maker, you can make dosa this way. Waffle dosa is very crispy. Waffle dosa can be enjoyed with spicy tomato chutney or curd. Coconut chutney also goes well with this.

7. Dosa Pizza

Pizza can also be made from dosa batter. Pour the dosa batter thickly on a pan. Then add all the ingredients used for pizza. Finally, slice the cheese on top of the dosa, cook on low flame for a minute, cut and the desi style pizza is ready.

8. Dosa Batter Bonda

Add rice flour to the dosa batter. Then add chopped onion, green chilli, coconut and coriander leaves to it and mix it to the consistency of bonda batter. Once the oil is hot, add small balls and deep fry them, tasty and crispy bondas are ready to eat with tea.

9. Dosa Idli

Idli can be made from dosa batter. Apply some oil to the idli pan and pour the batter. Cook on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes and soft idlis are ready. If desired, soaked rice can be ground and added to the dosa batter to make idlis. It can be enjoyed with coconut chutney or sambar.

