    7 Snacks secretly harming your brain health

    Junk food and brain health: A poor lifestyle and junk food like sugary drinks, fried potato chips, deep-fried foods, alcohol, cakes, and artificial peanut butter negatively impact our brains. Learn about the adverse effects of these snacks and ways to take care of your brain.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 7:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

    Snacks harming the brain

    Everything in the human body is connected to the brain. The body is lifeless without it. In such a situation, the brain needs extra care, but due to a bad lifestyle, we are dependent on junk food instead of nutritious food. Today we will tell you that many snacks have a bad effect on the brain.

    Sugary drinks

    The trend of drinking sugary drinks is common among youth. They consume it from eating to quenching their thirst. Many types of research show that they contain a sugar called fructose, which has the potential to affect certain parts of the brain.

    Fried potato chips

    Fried potato chips are very famous in junk food. Frying it several times contains trans fat and saturated fat, which affects the brain along with the body.

    Cereals

    Cereals are widely consumed in European countries. Which is high in sugar. Experts believe that its continuous consumption increases the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative.

    Deep-fried foods

    Deep-fried foods like pakoras, chicken wings, french fries, samosas, and tempura can cause inflammation in the brain. Many reports suggest that it can damage blood cells that carry blood to the brain.

    Alcohol

    Several studies have found that excessive alcohol consumption causes brain volume damage and metabolic changes. It also affects neurotransmitters, which communicate between the body and the brain. Also, it can lead to vitamin B1 deficiency and a brain disease called Wernicke encephalopathy.

    Cakes

    Cakes are high in sugar as well as fat. Many pieces of research suggest that they work to increase inflammation in the brain. Apart from this, cakes can also cause other diseases of the brain.

    Peanut butter

    Most people use peanut butter to stay fit. Which is prepared from peanuts but the market is flooded with fake peanut butter, in which low-level ingredients are used which can cause inflammation in the brain.

