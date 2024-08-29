Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health

    Some foods can cause upset stomachs or lessen the milk's nutritional value when consumed with it. These five items are not recommended to be eaten with milk.
     

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Citrus Fruits

    Combining citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits with milk can cause digestive discomfort due to their acidity. This combination may also hinder the absorption of calcium and other essential nutrients from the milk, reducing its overall nutritional benefits.


     

    Spicy Foods

    Combining spicy foods with milk can irritate the stomach lining and cause digestive discomfort. The heat from spices disrupts milk’s soothing effect on the digestive tract, exacerbating discomfort.

    Seafood

    Combining seafood with milk can cause indigestion and an upset stomach. Traditional beliefs claim this mix may produce toxins, though scientific evidence supporting this is limited.

     

    High-Fiber Foods

    Foods rich in fiber can slow milk digestion, potentially causing bloating, gas, and discomfort. Combining these fiber-rich foods with milk may lead to a feeling of heaviness or digestive issues.

     

    Leafy Greens

    Leafy greens contain oxalates that can bind with calcium in milk, reducing its absorption. Combining these greens with milk may hinder calcium intake, making it less effective for those aiming to maximize calcium benefits.

