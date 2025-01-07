Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma’s divorce rumours: Cricketer spotted with mystery girl in Mumbai

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce allegations gained traction when fans discovered that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was recently sighted in Mumbai with a mystery woman amid reports of his divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma. The New Indian posted a video of Chahal with an unknown girl at a Mumbai hotel.



The batsman wears a casual white oversized t-shirt with baggy light blue pants. On the other hand, the girl is wearing a dark green oversized sweater. (WATCH VIDEO)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce allegations gained traction when fans discovered that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra has also erased all images of Dhanashree from his account, although Dhanashree still retains a few photos of him on her own.

In 2022, Dhanashree also deleted the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram page, generating rumours about problems in their relationship. Around the same time, Chahal shared a mysterious photo on his Instagram account, leaving followers guessing. The graphic contained the words "New Life Loading." The timing of this article, which coincided with Dhanashree's choice to abandon her surname, sent netizens into a frenzy.

Although the pair hasn't commented officially on the allegations, their social media behaviour has left admirers speculating about their relationship status. Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma, a Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer, in a lovely wedding in Gurugram in December 2020.

Their love story began earlier that year when Chahal enrolled in Dhanashree's YouTube dancing courses. As they spent time together, the cricketer and choreographer developed a close relationship, which led to their engagement. Their modest wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, with close friends and family present to watch the pair exchange vows.

