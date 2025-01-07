Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma’s divorce rumours: Cricketer spotted with mystery girl in Mumbai

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce allegations gained traction when fans discovered that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was recently sighted in Mumbai with a mystery woman amid reports of his divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma. The New Indian posted a video of Chahal with an unknown girl at a Mumbai hotel.

article_image2

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma

The batsman wears a casual white oversized t-shirt with baggy light blue pants. On the other hand, the girl is wearing a dark green oversized sweater. (WATCH VIDEO)

article_image3

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce allegations gained traction when fans discovered that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra has also erased all images of Dhanashree from his account, although Dhanashree still retains a few photos of him on her own.

article_image4

In 2022, Dhanashree also deleted the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram page, generating rumours about problems in their relationship. Around the same time, Chahal shared a mysterious photo on his Instagram account, leaving followers guessing. The graphic contained the words "New Life Loading." The timing of this article, which coincided with Dhanashree's choice to abandon her surname, sent netizens into a frenzy.

article_image5

Although the pair hasn't commented officially on the allegations, their social media behaviour has left admirers speculating about their relationship status. Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma, a Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer, in a lovely wedding in Gurugram in December 2020.

article_image6

Their love story began earlier that year when Chahal enrolled in Dhanashree's YouTube dancing courses. As they spent time together, the cricketer and choreographer developed a close relationship, which led to their engagement. Their modest wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, with close friends and family present to watch the pair exchange vows.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images NTI

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on ATG

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out NTI

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance shk

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website AJR

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite available now at an unbeatable discount on Flipkart check details gcw

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G available now at an UNBEATABLE DISCOUNT on Flipkart | Check details

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested vkp

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon