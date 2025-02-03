Will Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori get arrested for her 'NUDE' Grammys outfit? Know what LA Law has to say

With their surprise arrival, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made news at the 67th Grammy Awards. Bianca's thin outfit, which created a sense of nudity, sparked concerns about potential legal difficulties.
 

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, attended the 67th Grammy Awards. While Kanye remained basic in a simple black T-shirt and pants, Bianca attracted eyebrows with her daring design choice—a transparent outfit that left her virtually nude.

Bianca came to the event wearing an oversized black fur coat. However, before walking the red carpet, she removed her coat, revealing an exceedingly thin, translucent garment that highlighted every inch of her figure. It is said that the duo was eventually escorted out of the building. It was also reported that the pair was not invited to the concert. 

Security escorted Kanye West and Bianca Censori out after they made an uninvited appearance at the Grammy Awards. Censori's unusual outfit decision at this year's Grammys generated a lot of talk. Seeing her look, you could have pondered if it was legal.

Bianca's thin dress left very little to the imagination. She appeared onto the red carpet wearing an oversized black fur coat before removing it and posed 'totally nude'. She donned a transparent, skin-tight outfit that showed off every inch of her physique.

And now, others are asking if her "naked" appearance may land her in significant legal problems. We know the Grammys are all about pushing the envelope, but may LA law be set to draw a line? So let us break it down: In Los Angeles, the legislation against public obscenity is relatively clear. If you are going around naked and are not protected by any legal exemption (such as an art event), you may risk a fine or perhaps jail time for indecent exposure.

According to LA law, Bianca may face legal consequences for her outfit because California Penal Code 314(1) defines indecent exposure as "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it." A first offence is normally classified as a misdemeanour, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. A second offence is considered a crime and carries a sentence of state jail.

To be found guilty of indecent exposure under California law, an individual must "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it." It is unclear whether Bianca will face any consequences.

Meanwhile, Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys 2025. The Vultures rapper was hoping to win his 25th Grammy this year for his duet with Ty Dolla $ign on Carnival. Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams were all nominated in the same category.

