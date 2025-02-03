(PHOTOS) Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's wife who posed ‘completely naked’ at Grammys 2025 red-carpet

Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrived uninvited at the Grammy Awards 2025. Security guards escorted them out from the red carpet. Bianca wore a nude-coloured, see-through, skin-tight dress that left little to the imagination. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

article_image2

Rapper Kanye West and his Bianca Censori stole the show at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The pair allegedly entered unannounced, resulting in a brief but intense confrontation before security personnel led them away. Here's when things become interesting. Kanye West and Bianca Censori's red carpet appearance was short-lived. According to accounts, the pair arrived at the Grammys unannounced and was promptly taken out by security. 

article_image3

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to controversy at the Grammys, but Bianca stole the show this time. She is known for her bold and risqué style, and she arrived onto the red carpet in an ultra-revealing, barely-there costume that immediately lit social media ablaze.

article_image4

Bianca arrived on the red carpet wearing a black fur coat, but she subsequently removed it to show her transparent little dress, leaving nothing to the imagination.

article_image5

She wore no jewellery or accessories, allowing her daring fashion decision to shine. The surprising stunt adds another headline-worthy moment to her collection of viral appearances.

article_image6

Who is Bianca Censori?

Kanye West, the controversial yet well-known musician and fashion designer, startled fans when he purportedly married Bianca in early 2022. Bianca is thirty years old.

article_image7

Bianca is an Australian architectural designer who has worked with Kanye's Yeezy brand for years. Originally from Melbourne, she studied architecture at the University of Melbourne before moving to the United States. Her relationship with the rapper began when she joined Yeezy as an architectural designer, a position that put her right in his creative circle.

article_image8

While the facts of their relationship remain mostly confidential, their public appearances, which frequently feature stunning and eccentric dress choices, go viral.

article_image9

According to the Mirror, California Penal Code 314(1) defines indecent exposure as the vulgar exhibition of one's naked body in a way that may offend or irritate others. It is unclear whether Bianca will face any consequences.

article_image10

Their alleged marriage, which took place in an intimate and private ceremony, has yet to be officially validated, as no formal marriage licence has been found. However, the couple continues to generate headlines, as they are routinely seen together at high-profile events and overseas vacations.

article_image11

Kanye West was last spotted at the Grammys in 2015, when he attended with then-wife Kim Kardashian. When West was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Bound 2, they were photographed embracing on the red carpet. He also performed FourFiveSeconds alongside Rihanna and Paul McCartney that year.

