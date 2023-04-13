Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Aria from X:in? Meet Kerala-born Gauthami, the second K-pop star from India

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    After Sriya Lenka from BLACKSWAN, another Indian origin, joined K-pop. Aria from X:in, who is currently going viral for her origins; let's read details

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Korean cultural obsession and popularity of K-pop are unmatched at the moment. We're sure you've met folks, particularly Generation Z, obsessed with music groups like BTS and BlackPink. The Korean wave has swept over the ordinary lives of Asian youth, from Netflix series to beauty regimens.    
     

    article_image2

    K-pop, or Korean popular music, is a prominent genre of music that originated in South Korea. Several musicians have entered the business due to K-pop's impact and rising popularity. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With admirers worldwide, young people are interested in K-pop and want to work in the industry. Of course, only a handful are successful in the field. That, too, comes from India! Aria is the newest Indian-origin K-pop talent to emerge in the business, following Sriya Lenka of BLACKSWAN. Aren't you already intrigued?
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aria's entry into K-pop
    Aria's first stage name, Ami, joined GBK Entertainment in 2022. She became a trainee in their online training programme Universe, which focuses on choosing females who can debut as a member of a girl group. She is said to have turned down the opportunity to debut with the group MEP-C.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In March, she included the line-up announcement video for the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, which featured incoming girl group X:IN. And, sure, it was disclosed in this manner that Aria had been chosen as a gang member. X:IN debuted with their first full-length album, Keeping the Fire, on April 11, 2023.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The multicultural group comprises one Korean-Australian, two Koreans, one Russian, and one Indian. Nova, Roa, Chi.u, and E.sha are also part of the group. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aria's Indian background
    Aria, born Gauthami, is just the second Indian K-pop idol to make her group debut. Previously, Sriya, originally known as Shreya Lenka from Odisha, became the first Indian to join the K-pop band Blackswan (formerly known as Raina). Aria, on the other hand, was born in Kerala on March 12, 2003, and has even appeared in a Malayalam film.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She starred as Ammu in the Malayalam film Melvilasom in 2011. She has gone viral in Korean and Chinese communities due to her doll-like features and unique nationality. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kajol reveals being body-shamed for her 'dark skin'; here's what she said vma

    Kajol reveals being body-shamed for her 'dark skin'; here’s what she said

    Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes' AHA

    Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes'

    Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series AHA

    Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and others (Photos) RBA

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others (Photos)

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details

    Recent Stories

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala anr

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala

    No PDA no food and no games Bengalurus Cubbon Park has new rules now details here gcw

    No PDA, no food and no games... Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules now; details here

    ipl 2023 Too late to change action, but... Ian Bishop gives ultimate advice to injury-prone Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah snt

    'Too late to change action, but...': Ian Bishop gives ultimate advice to injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah

    Meta cuts down office perks like free snacks other services asks employees to come back to office Report gcw

    Meta cuts down perks like free snacks, asks employees to come back to office: Report

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon