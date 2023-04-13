Who is Aria from X:in? Meet Kerala-born Gauthami, the second K-pop star from India

After Sriya Lenka from BLACKSWAN, another Indian origin, joined K-pop. Aria from X:in, who is currently going viral for her origins; let's read details

The Korean cultural obsession and popularity of K-pop are unmatched at the moment. We're sure you've met folks, particularly Generation Z, obsessed with music groups like BTS and BlackPink. The Korean wave has swept over the ordinary lives of Asian youth, from Netflix series to beauty regimens.



K-pop, or Korean popular music, is a prominent genre of music that originated in South Korea. Several musicians have entered the business due to K-pop's impact and rising popularity.



With admirers worldwide, young people are interested in K-pop and want to work in the industry. Of course, only a handful are successful in the field. That, too, comes from India! Aria is the newest Indian-origin K-pop talent to emerge in the business, following Sriya Lenka of BLACKSWAN. Aren't you already intrigued?



Aria's entry into K-pop

Aria's first stage name, Ami, joined GBK Entertainment in 2022. She became a trainee in their online training programme Universe, which focuses on choosing females who can debut as a member of a girl group. She is said to have turned down the opportunity to debut with the group MEP-C.

In March, she included the line-up announcement video for the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, which featured incoming girl group X:IN. And, sure, it was disclosed in this manner that Aria had been chosen as a gang member. X:IN debuted with their first full-length album, Keeping the Fire, on April 11, 2023.

The multicultural group comprises one Korean-Australian, two Koreans, one Russian, and one Indian. Nova, Roa, Chi.u, and E.sha are also part of the group.

Aria's Indian background

Aria, born Gauthami, is just the second Indian K-pop idol to make her group debut. Previously, Sriya, originally known as Shreya Lenka from Odisha, became the first Indian to join the K-pop band Blackswan (formerly known as Raina). Aria, on the other hand, was born in Kerala on March 12, 2003, and has even appeared in a Malayalam film.

