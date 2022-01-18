Who clicked Kim Kardashian's hot latest bikini pictures? Fans believe it's Pete Davidson; see this

Kim Kardashian posted some bikini photos from her recent trip to the Bahamas, and fans think Pete Davidson was behind the camera.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared some hot-hot bikini pictures on her social media page where she was seen enjoying the beach and sun. Her fans think these pictures are from her Bahamas vacay. The 41-year-old SKIMS owner followers quickly noticed a mysterious shadow of a tall man holding a camera phone appearing on the sand.



Many inquisitive netizens claimed that Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson was behind the camera. "The shadow is Pete we all agree, right?" one social media user questioned, while some joked, "Me zooming in to see if that is Pete." Another joked, "Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time."



Kim Kardashian's fans raised the reality star's beautiful bikini and her jaw-dropping hourglass figure. Many commented on fire and heart emojis in the photos. She donned a two-piece silver bikini set and captioned the pictures, “Mother Nature.”



One wrote, “Shadow of Pete” Another added, “Kim, is that Mr Pete Davidson’s shadow??”A third noted, “Lmao Pete’s shado.” Both Kim and Pete have been allegedly dating since October 2021.



Since then, Kim and Pete have been inseparable and were seen spending time with each other a lot. From visiting Davidson's native place, Staten Island, to doing a vacay in the Bahamas. Both were also seen in many romantic dinners and movies in LA and NYC. Also Read: Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says